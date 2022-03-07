Anambra Governorship Transition Committee Completes Work, Submits 120-Page Report To Soludo

The 50-member Anambra Governorship Transition Committee set up by Governor-Elect, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, over the weekend, concluded its work and submitted its report to the governor-elect.

The committee worked through 17 sub-groups, after 6 weeks of intensive work, to deliver a 120-page booklet to the Governor-Elect.

The development is coming barely 12 days to the swearing-in of a new government.

Presenting the report, the Chairperson of the Committee and Former Vice President of World Bank, Dr. Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili thanked the 81 members of the committee and the internal team of the outgoing administration which consists of ministries, departments and agencies for their contribution in making the report a reality.

Speaking on the work of the committee, Dr Ezekwesili revealed that 3000 persons out of the over 20000 persons that filled Prof Soludo’s online expression of interest form for persons who would work under his government, opted to volunteer to work for free for the state and not for pay.

Dr Ezekwesili who noted that volunteerism has been a key attribute for progressive countries, where their citizens opt to work for free to contribute their quota to the growth of their countries, said the development shows that Anambra is on the rise.

The former World Bank Chief said the online expression of interest which the governor-elect floated, has provided the state with a pool of human resources to tap from, to address its numerous socio-economic challenges.

“What we did was to align the vision of the Soludo regime with the realities on ground, so that he can hit the ground running from day one.

“We also took briefings from the handover committee of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano so as to ensure that we are all on the same page.

“The fact remains that Anambra is one of the socio-economic and stable state in Nigeria.

“The vision is to make Anambra the preferred destination to live, learn, work, invest, relax and enjoy,” she said.

Dr. Ezekwesili expressed confidence that law and order will return to Anambra State and that Soludo Solution will work.

“We are hopeful that the security situation in the state will be stabilized, revenue matters and related state funds will be treated, operation rescue Okpoko mission will be actualized and everyone on the Governor’s team will have his DNA,” Ezekwesili enthused.

Receiving the report, the incoming Governor of Anambra State, Prof Soludo was full of appreciation to the transition committee for their excellence, competence, intelligence and service.

He said he was satisfied with the feedback of the committee and reassured them that his vision for Anambra State will work.