Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, has urged party members to pick valuable lessons from the November 6 election and make effort to clean up the house.

Mr Ozigbo made the call while speaking at an emergency expanded meeting of the Anambra PDP leaders held at Marble Arch Hotel, Awka.

Ozigbo came second in the November Election, trailing behind Prof Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

Speaking at the meeting, Ozigbo regretted that PDP lost the election despite its fantastic chances and the enormous sacrifices made by several groups and individuals.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, appreciated everyone who worked hard and remained steadfast to the ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu’ vision until the end.

According to Ozigbo, the PDP lost the Anambra guber election for several reasons including irregularities arising from using the BVAS machine, lack of dedication of some party members and leaders as well as excessive use of money to derail the true wishes of the people.

“Although the election went peacefully, we saw many irregularities that resulted in our losing the election.

“On November 6, many people could not vote because the B-VAS malfunctioned in many polling units. Many people left the voting points in frustration and this affected the numbers.

“We also saw brazen votes buying by some political parties.

“There was also the issue of some leaders of our party who betrayed the party and showed little or no dedication to the party’s mission,” he said.

The respected business leader further advised party members to refocus and ensure that the party repositions itself for more significant accomplishments.

He concluded by urging the PDP to rise to the challenge of personal responsibility.

While agreeing that the PDP may have had leadership issues during the period, Ozigbo argued that party members have the individual capability to deliver the party in their units and wards if they mean to.

Several PDP leaders attended the event, including Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State; Senator Ben Obi, Chief Maxwell Okudoh and Mrs Chinelo Mofus Chidebelu, all members of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT); Chief Okey Muo Aroh, a member of the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC); Mr. Obi Okechukwu, the National Auditor of the Party, Dr. Tony Nwoye, former State Chairman and former Governorship Candidate of the Party, Ejike Oguebego and Chief Benji Udeozor, both former State Chairmen, and Hon Eucharia Azodo, a former Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly and a two-time member of the Federal House of Representatives.

Others are Hon Chinedu Onwuaso, the lawmaker representing Awka North and Awka South in the Federal House of Representatives; Hon Johnbosco Akaegbobi, the lawmaker representing Nnewi South at the Anambra State House of Assembly and Hon Chuka Ezenwune, the lawmaker representing Idemili South State Constituency, Lady Juliet Anaeme, Chief Sam Ikefuna, Ichie Sunday Ezeobiora, Chief Tony Offiah, Chief Chike Ezechukwu, Chief Peter Anaekwe, all chieftains of the party. Several members of the State Working Committee of the Party were also there, including the Deputy Chairman, all three zonal Chairmen and the State Secretary.