Anambra Government Demolishes Building Used As Kidnappers Den

Anambra State Government over the weekend demolished a building at Okpuno-etiti village, Oba in Idemili South Council Area, used for criminal activities.

It was gathered that two weeks ago, the state joint security team raided the building, acting on an intelligence report.

Upon arriving the area, the criminals occupying the house had engaged the security men in a gun duel.

One of the gang members was said to have been killed in the gun battle and three victims, including a reverend father who were kidnapped by the gang and his car rescued.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo had in a statewide broadcast recently, warned that any building found to be used for criminal activities will be demolished and the land will revert to the state government.

During the demolition exercise, nearby buildings suspected to be harbouring accomplices to the criminal activities, were raided and exhibits including huge quantity of Indian hemp and powerful charms recovered.

Speaking at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia after a successful exercise, Governor Soludo commended the efforts of the State Joint Security Task Force, saying the demolition exercise would serve as a deterrent to other criminals.

He explained that it has been established that the building demolished was being used as a den for criminal activities, stressing that the government policy does not allow any criminality to reign in the state.

He warned that henceforth, in line with the law, criminals will have no place in any part of Anambra state, assuring that his government is fully determined to ensure that the state is safe for everyone, and that people can move freely around without fear or molestation

He also appealed to the people to be security cautious at all times, stressing that they should always report strangers and criminals operating in their communities to Security agencies

Soludo bemoaned what he called conspiracy of silence among the citizens in the ongoing war against crime, appealing to citizens to play their role by giving credible information that will enable security operatives intervene.

While acknowledging that people are afraid to provide information due to fear, the governor assured them of the confidentiality of any information they provide.

“The cooperation by some people in the state who have been volunteering information is quite commendable.

“However, it is important that the majority of Ndi Anambra undewrstands that without valuable information, it will be very difficult for the state security agencies to do anything.

“Therefore every stranger is suspicious until his or her job is confirmed to be legitimate,” the governor said.

Governor Soludo again re-emphasised that any building being used for any criminal activities will be brought down and confiscated by government.