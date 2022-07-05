Sequel to the recent posting of new Commandants to some Commands in the federation, Commandant Isidore Chukwudi Chikere, is now the new Commandant of NSCDC in Anambra State.

Chikere who assumed duties on Tuesday as the 14th substantive State Commandant, replaces Commandant Everestus C. Obiyo, who has been redeployed to Zone G, Zonal Headquarters Benin.

During a handover ceremony at the State Command Headquarters, Awka , the outgoing Commandant, Obiyo handed over the Nigeria and NSCDC flags, as symbol of the realms of authority to the new Anambra NSCDC boss.

In his remarks, Obiyo thanked Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant General of NSCDC for the opportunity given him to contribute his quota to the fight against crimes and criminality.

He appreciated the efforts of his Management team, Area Commanders, Divisional Officers and other ranks for their commitment, loyalty, discipline and cooperation without which he said, “the modest achievements we recorded could not have been possible.”

“I charge you to extend same if not more to my successor to enable him succeed,” Obiyo urged officers and men of the command.

The new Anambra NSCDC Commandant, Chikere in his remarks, promised to sustain the positive trajectory of partnership with other sister security agencies to protect the lives and property of Anambra people.

He thanked his predecessor for his leadership role and promised to follow the foot print he left behind to achieve the mandate reposed on him by the Commandant General.

“I wish to appeal to the good people of Anambra state to extend their good hands of fellowship to my administration.

“On my part, I promise that with the collective efforts of all stakeholders Anambra State will enjoy relative peace under my guard,” he assured.

The State NSCDC Commandant revealed that he has zero tolerance for dereliction of duty and warned that stiffer sanction awaits any personnel who is found wanting, but assured of handsome rewards for outstanding performances, professionalism and honesty in the discharge of one’s statutory responsibility.

In his remarks, Mr. Felix Oke, the Assistant Commandant General in charge of NSCDC Zone K, Awka who witnessed the handing and taking over ceremony commended the outgoing Commandant for a job well done and prayed for successful tenure of the new Commandant.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Anambra Command of the NSCDC, the new State Commandant hails from Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

“An alumnus of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he studied Health and Physical Education and graduated with Second Class Upper Division, CC Chikere was enlisted into the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC ) in December 2005 and rose through the ranks till date as a Commandant.

“He has held several operational, investigative and administrative positions in various state Commands of the federation.

“His last posting was as the Commandant in charge of Disaster Management at the NSCDC Zone G Zonal Headquarters Benin, Edo State.

“CC Chikere had also served in Bayelsa State Command as Area Commander, Head of Technical and Maintainance Services Department among other positions, and in Akwaibom State Command as Deputy Commandant in charge of Administration where he exhbited good management skills.

“He was thereafter redeployed to Operations Department due to his high operational prowess.

“Comdt Chikere had attended many professional and capacity building courses and workshops, notably are Leadership and Citizenship Training; Boundary Adjustment/Dispute Course on Nigeria and Cameroon ; Security Management Training by National Institute of Industrial Security, Weapon Handling Course at Nigeria Correctional Service ( Former Prisons Service) Armed Squad Training School Owerri where he distinguished himself as the best snipper officer on the camp, as well as Higher and Results-Oriented Management Courses.

Highlights of the ceremony include farewell parade, address to officers and men, signing of Handing and Taking over notes, Handing and taking over of NSCDC Flag to incoming Commandant by the outgoing, inspection of farewell Quarter guard by the outgoing Commandant and presentation of souvenir to the outgoing Commandant.