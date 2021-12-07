Awka – Two persons in the early hours of Tuesday died in a fatal road accident at Ogbunike hill by slaughter, along Onitsha-Awka express way in Anambra State.

The crash was between two vehicles, a tipper truck with no registration number and an ash Toyota Corolla car with registration number HTE 365 CU.

According to an eye witness, the car was on high speed when the driver rammed into the tipper truck.

The tipper was said to have developed fault but was left on the expressway.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, Maragret Onabe said four persons were involved in the accident, two male adults died on the spot while the remaining two came out unhurt.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was attributed to Road Obstruction (OBS) and excessive speed,” she revealed.

Speaking with TNC correspondent, the FRSC Sector Commander in the State, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi commiserated with the families of the dead victims, while urging the motoring public to maintain safe speed limits and also ensure their vehicles are in good condition before hitting the road.

He observed that the highest rate of accidents on the road occurred along the reconstructed portion of the road, appealing to road users to adhere to road rules and regulations especially this festive season.

It was gathered that the charred bodies of the deceased had been evacuated by the families and deposited at the mortuary.

As at the time of this report, an aggressive crowd was also on ground, attempting to burn the truck involved.