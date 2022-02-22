Anambra FRSC Officials Escape Attack By Angry Mob Over Late Arrival At Accident Scene

An angry mob on Monday, nearly set vehicles belonging to the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC in Anambra State ablaze, over their men’s failure to respond timeously, to a fatal accident scene at Nawfia junction along the Awka-Onitsha expressway, involving a Toyota Highlander and a truck conveying banana.

The accident claimed the lives of two people who were trapped under the truck after it fell on its side.

An eye witness said the accident happened at about 2:20pm, when the driver of the Highlander enroute to Enugu, overtook wrongfully and rammed into the truck enroute to Onitsha in a single carriage way.

According to our source, the truck driver, while trying to dodge the Highlander, veered off the road and fell on its side, with two of his passengers trapped under the truck.

Our man who was at the scene reports that when the FRSC team arrived eventually, the mob was already infuriated over the delay as the dead vistims were still under the truck.

The mob was also threatening to block the major expressway as a tempers flared.

Confirming the incident, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra State, Margaret Onabe said four persons were involved in the crash while the two dead victims were passengers of the truck.

“The crash was between an unidentified commercial driver of a blue/black Mercedes 911 truck with registration number- AH-367-UWN, and an unidentified driver of a private silver Toyota Highlander SUV with registration number: ACA688PX.

“As at the time of filing this report, the killed victims are still trapped under the fallen truck.

“Efforts are being made by FRSC Awka Sector Command personnel to remove the trapped bodies and clear obstruction caused,” she said.

Onabe appealed to the motoring public to be safety conscious whenever they are on the road and adhere to all highway codes for their own safety.

“Most of these accidents are avoidable if only motorists will adhere to road safety rules.

“Avoid wrongful overtaking, be conversant with the Highway Code and other safety rules and drive safely.

“Let’s ensure that our roads are safe,” Onabe advised drivers.