Awka

The Anambra State Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Saturday, kicked off the ember months traffic awareness campaign with the Corps Marshal walking jogging exercise.

The Corps Marshal walking jogging exercise is a sporting activity that is observed by all FRSC formations nationwide every first Saturday of the month.

The purpose is to maintain good physical fitness.

Tagged “Ember Months Corps Marshal’s Walking and Jogging Exercise”, the theme of the road walk was “Walking for a Safe, Healthy and Livable Anambra State.

Members of the Special Marshal Corps of FRSC in the State, Anambra State Sports Development Commission, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, and corps members, among others, also took part in the exercise.

Speaking shortly after the walk, the Anambra FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, said the walk was to prepare personnel of the command physically, mentally and psychologically for the period of ember months.

The preparation he noted, is necessary due to the usual increase in vehicular movement in the last quarter of the year, which calls for greater work intensity.

Irelewuyi also noted that the EMBER months campaign is part of FRSC’s measures to raise awareness on best road usage during the busy period, explaining that the Corps’ cardinal aim for the remainder of the year is to have least road crashes with zero casualties.

According to him, there is nothing negative about the ember months, just that motorists are not patient enough in a bid to meet up.

“There is nothing negative about the Ember Months except that we usually witness high level of vehicle movement.

“Also attitudinal behaviours of drivers during the period cause road crashes and not any evil associated with the months.

“Ceremonies such as wedding, traditional events and burial, among others, are fixed and those from abroad come home to felicitate with their loved ones, which sometimes increased the vehicular movement.

“So, this walk is to prepare our personnel physically and mentally for the task of managing road traffic during the period.”

The commander urged motorists to cooperate with FRSC officials by avoiding overloading, worn out tyres as well as change in attitudinal behaviours on the use of roads to reduce crashes.

On his part, the Anambra State Coordinator of FRSC Special Marshal corps, Mr Patrick Esumayi said that the exercise also creates awareness on the dangers of overspeeding, overloading and use of expired tyres, but added that the unit takes satisfaction from the level of road traffic management in Anambra State for the year 2022.