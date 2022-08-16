Awka

Motorists using Anambra roads have been advised to always ensure that their vehicles are in good shape and that they maintain the recommended speed limit while on the road.

The advice came from the Anambra Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Adeoye Irelewuyi when TNC correspondent in Anambra sought the Command’s response over a fatal accident that involved an articulated truck and commercial bus along Onitsha-Awka expressway.

Two male adults died while five others sustained injuries as a result of the accident which occurred yesterday after the bus driver lost control and rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

As at last night when our correspondent visited the scene, the FRSC first responders from RS5.33 Nteje Unit Command had taken the injured victims to a yet-to-be confirmed hospital, while the dead victims were taken to New Word mortuary Nteje.

Corps Commander, Irelewuyi, who spoke to our correspondent through the command’s spokesperson, Margaret Onabe confirmed the crash, attributing the cause to road obstruction and excessive speed.

“The accident invoved an unidentified driver of a man diesel truck with registration- FKJ22XJ number and a Toyota Hiace bus with registration number- GDD68ZP.

“The Probable cause of the crash was road obstruction and excessive speed.

“According to eyewitness report, the truck developed fault and was abandoned by the truck driver after placing caution sign at the front and rear.

“The bus driver was on speed and rammed into the truck from the rear and crashed,” he said.

The Anambra FRSC boss revealed that 12 people compromising 8 male adults and 4 female adults were involved in the crash.

“5 people compromising 3 male adults and 2 female adults sustained varying degree of injuries.

“2 male adults were killed,” he disclosed.

Commiserating with the deceased families and wishing the injured quick recovery, Irelewuyi warned motorists to desist from overspeeding and ensure they keep to recommended speed limit.

He said “It is important that our people understand that over-speeding kills.

“Also motorists should be very vigilante while on the roads to observe spoilt vehicles or ones that are wrongly parked.

“If we maintain the recommended speed, we can minimize the rate at which crashes occur and when they do, the casualty.”