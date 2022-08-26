Awka

Anambra State Government has officially endorsed the Anambra Food Festival initiative.

The endorsement came from the State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Women and Children’s Affairs, Mrs Ify Obinabo on Wednesday, when a delegation comprising organisers of the festival paid her a courtesy visit in her office at the Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

The Anambra Food Festival is organised by Farmer Greg limited, producers of Cashcrop Natural Spices and Oil in partnership with Mama Africa, with media support from Wazobia FM, Onitsha.

The initiative is targeted at galvanising support from spirited individuals to provide succour for the less privileged especially children in the state.

According to Mr Greg Egwuatu, the Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of Farmer Greg Limited, organisers of Anambra Food Festival, the programme which will be sustained for a long time, is a social intervention, aimed at supporting the poor and the lowly in the society.

“The initiative was conceived by few individuals keeping in mind, the poor condition of many in the society.

“We spared a moment to think about the less privileged people especially children who are disadvantaged.

“As bad as things are in the society, there are people who survive on daily basis, based on other people’s kindness

“We realized that if that is the case, then there also should be people who would provide that kindness and sustain it so that those set of people can live and survive,” he said.

On how the programme will run, Egwuatu explained that it will be sustained on people’s goodwill.

He explained; “We are not soliciting funds from the government.

“Ours is to provide the platform for well-meaning Anambrarians to show love and care for the vulnerable.

“We intend to visit orphanage homes and other places where we have less privileged persons.

“During the visits, we will cook foods and share to them in partnership with Mama Africa.

“Our target is to provide 1000 free meals for the disadvantaged in Anambra in a month during these visits.

“At the end of every month, we intend to have a food festival where we invite major stakeholders in the state, exhibit our 100 percent organic products for them to also have a taste of what we are doing.

“The target for us is to show kindness and as well showcase what we do in terms of production of organic foods.

The festival Sunday which will climax each month’s activities at the orphanages.

“It will give members of the public an opportunity to get a taste of our products and the event will be ticketed.”

The Cashcrops Boss expressed the hope that the government endorsement of the project will help get the buy-in of Anambra people into the initiative, to enable it reach more people.

“It is a call for public-spirited Anambrarians who think like us, to join this programme aimed at supporting the vulnerable.

“This is because how far we can go will be determined by the goodwill of our people,” he said.

Responding, the Anambra Women Affairs Commissioner, Mrs Obinabo described the initiative as quite laudable, acknowledging that for the group to think out such programme, it is in line with the vision of the Chukwuma Soludo administration to build a liveable and prosperous homeland.

“Any human being with the mind of God will support the event.

“For a group of people to come together and come up with the idea, is quite commendable,” Obinabo said.

She assured that the government will support the initiative and all such initiative that has positive bearing on the lives of the people

The commissioner also called on other Anambra people and groups to emulate the group.

“One of these days, I will call you people to cook food for us and share.

“There are also notable Anambra people based abroad that are into these kind of humanitarian efforts that I can link you up with for partnership.

“I also want you to extend this partnership to politicians and philanthropic organisations so that we can get more people on board,” she advised.

On his part, Kriss Muolokwu, the Programs Manager of Wazobia FM, Onitsha, the official media partner of the initiative who spoke through the News Team Lead, Kenechukwu Ofomah said the brand is partnering on the project, having identified the initiative as one that has direct positive impact on the lives of the less privileged.