Wife of the Governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo has asked Anambra people who took part in the last Continuous Voter Registration, CVR exercise to follow up on the ongoing Permanent Voter Cards collection ahead of January 22 deadline.

The governor’s wife, who stated this in Awka while addressing the current poor turn out of registered voters waiting to pick up their PVCs at designated INEC collection offices in Anambra State, implored residents of the state who are yet to collect theirs to see the exercise as their civic responsibility.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had begun the distribution of PVCs in all the local governments of the Federation on Monday December 12, 2022.

On the 6th of January, the distribution exercise was devolved to the Ward and Registration Centre levels, and is expected to end on Sunday 22nd January, 2023.

Mrs Soludo who noted that with the INEC’s deadline just a little over two weeks away, and with the general elections around the corner, it is imperative for eligible voters in Anambra State to be fully prepared for the whole exercise.

According to her, “this year’s polls are very crucial step to the nation’s struggling democratic journey.”

She further stated that with women occupying the largest voting percentage in Anambra State, she is counting on them to show stronger involvement in the forthcoming elections, assuring them that their votes will count.

The governor’s wife also stated that the 2023 general election calls for a defiance of unhealthy electoral values like vote buying, vote manipulation and related electoral vices, which have always marred Nigeria’s voting environment, asking women to lead from the front, as the larger number, and maintain their claim on free, fair and credible elections.

She also asked INEC and accredited election monitoring bodies in Nigeria, to stay awake to their responsibilities, and to also ensure that the 2023 general elections are free, fair and credible, and urged the electorate to ensure better and progressive spread of the process.