At Ward 5, Umuogbu village in Awka South Local government area of the state, the electoral process has experienced some hitches as some accredited voters found it difficult to vote because the BIVAS machines are malfunctioning.

Some of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (machines) deployed for the Anambra State election have been declared faulty in spite of its edge over other technological innovations used in electoral processes.

The presiding officers of the different Polling Units said two machines keep displaying “app not responding.”

The INEC ad-hoc staff at the polling units said the devices seem sensitive to light and have failed to capture those who have come out to vote.

The BVAS is a system that combines fingerprint and face biometrics for identity verification of voters.

As explained by the top official, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System integrates the three-stage voting process.

It is an integrated device that is multi-functional in nature, which serves as Voter Enrolment Device (IVED) during voter registration, voter accreditation on Election Day and also functions as INEC Results Viewing Device (IReV Device) to be used for election results upload on Election Day.