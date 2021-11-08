Awka – The Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo is presently leading after the results of the Governorship election held in 20 Council Areas last Saturday in Anambra State, have been announced.
Official INEC results for 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election as monitored by TNC correspondent in Anambra, who was at the collation centre at INEC headquarters in Awka on Sunday, show that Soludo of APGA presently has 103,946 votes, having won in 18 out of the 20 LGA results already collated.
The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Valentine Ozigbo has won in only one local government, getting a total of 51,322 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba, has 42,942 but has not won any LGA.
The candidate of the YPP, Senator Ifeanyi Uba has also won a local government, polling a total of 20,917 votes.
A breakdown of the results announced so far is as follows-
1. Dunukofia LGA
APC 1991
APGA 4124
PDP 1680
YPP 1360
2. Awka South LGA
APC 2595
APGA 12,891
PDP 5498
YPP 919
3. Oyi LGA
APC 2830
APGA 6133
PDP 2484
YPP 900
4. Ayamelum LGA
APC 2409
APGA 3424
PDP 2804
YPP 407
5. Anaocha LGA
APC 2085
APGA 6911
PDP 5108
YPP 868
6. Anambra East LGA
APC 2034
APGA 9747
PDP 1380
YPP 559
7. Idemili South LGA
APC 1039
APGA 2312
PDP 2016
YPP 752
8. Onitsha South LGA
APC 2050
APGA 4281
PDP 2253
YPP 271
9. Njikoka LGA
APC 3216
APGA 8803
PDP 3409
YPP 924
10. Nnewi North LGA
APC 1278
APGA 3369
PDP 1511
YPP 6485
11. Orumba South LGA
APC 2060
APGA 4394
PDP 1672
YPP 887
12. Ogbaru LGA
APC 1178
APGA 3051
PDP 3445
YPP 484
13. Onitsha North LGA
APC 3909
APGA 5587
PDP 3781
YPP 682
14. Aguata LGA
APC 4773
APGA 9136
PDP 3798
YPP 1070
15. Ihiala LGA
No election
16. Idemili North LGA
APC 2291
APGA 5358
PDP 2312
YPP 902
17. Ekwusigo LGA
APC 1237
APGA 2570
PDP 1857
YPP 727
18. Nnewi South LGA
APC 1307
APGA 3243
PDP 2226
YPP 1327
19. Orumba North LGA
APC – 2672
APGA – 4787
PDP – 1847
YPP- 655
20. Awka North LGA
APC 755
APGA 1908
PDP 840
YPP 381
21. Anambra West LGA
APC 1233
APGA 1918
PDP 1401
YPP 357
Recall that INEC had declared the election inconclusive and announced supplementary elections to hold in Ihiala LGA on Tuesday, after which collation of results will resume.
