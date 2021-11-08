Awka – The Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Professor Chukwuma Soludo is presently leading after the results of the Governorship election held in 20 Council Areas last Saturday in Anambra State, have been announced.

Official INEC results for 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election as monitored by TNC correspondent in Anambra, who was at the collation centre at INEC headquarters in Awka on Sunday, show that Soludo of APGA presently has 103,946 votes, having won in 18 out of the 20 LGA results already collated.

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Valentine Ozigbo has won in only one local government, getting a total of 51,322 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Andy Uba, has 42,942 but has not won any LGA.

The candidate of the YPP, Senator Ifeanyi Uba has also won a local government, polling a total of 20,917 votes.

A breakdown of the results announced so far is as follows-

1. Dunukofia LGA

APC 1991

APGA 4124

PDP 1680

YPP 1360

2. Awka South LGA

APC 2595

APGA 12,891

PDP 5498

YPP 919

3. Oyi LGA

APC 2830

APGA 6133

PDP 2484

YPP 900

4. Ayamelum LGA

APC 2409

APGA 3424

PDP 2804

YPP 407

5. Anaocha LGA

APC 2085

APGA 6911

PDP 5108

YPP 868

6. Anambra East LGA

APC 2034

APGA 9747

PDP 1380

YPP 559

7. Idemili South LGA

APC 1039

APGA 2312

PDP 2016

YPP 752

8. Onitsha South LGA

APC 2050

APGA 4281

PDP 2253

YPP 271

9. Njikoka LGA

APC 3216

APGA 8803

PDP 3409

YPP 924

10. Nnewi North LGA

APC 1278

APGA 3369

PDP 1511

YPP 6485

11. Orumba South LGA

APC 2060

APGA 4394

PDP 1672

YPP 887

12. Ogbaru LGA

APC 1178

APGA 3051

PDP 3445

YPP 484

13. Onitsha North LGA

APC 3909

APGA 5587

PDP 3781

YPP 682

14. Aguata LGA

APC 4773

APGA 9136

PDP 3798

YPP 1070

15. Ihiala LGA

No election

16. Idemili North LGA

APC 2291

APGA 5358

PDP 2312

YPP 902

17. Ekwusigo LGA

APC 1237

APGA 2570

PDP 1857

YPP 727

18. Nnewi South LGA

APC 1307

APGA 3243

PDP 2226

YPP 1327

19. Orumba North LGA

APC – 2672

APGA – 4787

PDP – 1847

YPP- 655

20. Awka North LGA

APC 755

APGA 1908

PDP 840

YPP 381

21. Anambra West LGA

APC 1233

APGA 1918

PDP 1401

YPP 357

Recall that INEC had declared the election inconclusive and announced supplementary elections to hold in Ihiala LGA on Tuesday, after which collation of results will resume.