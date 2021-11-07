The ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra State has maintained its lead by the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC in the ongoing governorship election in the State.

APGA’s candidate, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, who had earlier amassed more votes in each of the earlier announced local government areas, has also led his opponents in the additional local government areas announced by INEC.

Recall that the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor had won against Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aguata Local Government Area, the three top contenders’ home council.

In the 12 Local Government Areas which Results have so far been declared, APGA won in 11 while Young Progressives Party (YPP) won in Nnewi North Local government area.

The collation of the state’s election result continues on Sunday and so far, the results of 12 LGAs have been turned in.