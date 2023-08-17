Anambra Disability Rights Commission Craves Soludo’s Improved Attention for PWDs

The Anambra State Disability Rights Commission is hopeful that members of the disability community in the state, will once again, get attention of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, towards ameliorating their plights.

The Chairman of the Commission, Barr Chuks Ezewuzie expressed the optimism in his overview of the activities of the Commission, during a one-day programme organized for members of the community at the Commission’s headquarters at the Prof Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka.

The programme tagged “the Journey So Far”, brought together, members of the State Disability Commission, to brainstorm on the Commission’s history, the accomplishments and the way forward.

Stakeholders at the event also frowned at the fact that Governor Soludo has yet to approve any funds for the State Disability Rights Commission, saying the governor’s disposition makes a mess of all the accomplishment his predecessor, Willie Obiano towards bettering the lives of the people.

According to Ezewuzie, the commission has experienced breakthroughs and successes on different fronts in the areas of Staff Development and Capacity Building, In inculcation of the spirit of Volunteerism in Anambra, Promotion of Special Sports, Eye and Skin Care for Anambra people with Albinism, Mobility Training for the Visually Impaired, the Deaf Community Services and E-Government and World Meeting Platforms, among others.

He revealed that the Commission plans to take steps to enforce the accessibility requirements of the Disability Rights Law on public /private structural facilities, parking lots and building plans and permits.

“The Commission will vigorously pursue various processes to harness the revenue windows provided for in the Disability Rights Law to support the government and persons with disabilities, as well as embark on fact-finding tours to Special Schools and Rehabilitation centres in the state to ascertain the truth about the often reported “Sorry State” of affairs in these centres.

“Within two weeks, the Disability Rights Commission will inaugurate a meeting of the Commission’s Disability Rights Advocate, many of whom are present with us today both physically and virtually. Also, this year the commission looks forward to partnering with RoLAC to establish a Disability Counselling Centre to address the psychological and social needs of children and parents of children with disabilities, among others,” he enthused.

Ezewuzie said they are hoping that the state governor will give attention to members of the disability community, so as to ensure that the numerous interventions of the former governor Willie Obiano are not a waste.

He said “I trust that very soon, persons with disabilities will celebrate again.

“The incumbent Governor promised to reconstitute and fund the Commission for optimum performance.

“It is an indication of his understanding of the incontrovertible fact that providing for persons with disabilities is a yardstick for determining government’s commitment to the art of governance.”

In his remarks, the Principal Secretary to former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano, described the achievements of the Anambra Disability Rights Commission under Barr Ezewuzie, as legendary, saying there is need for support to enable the Commission sustain its exploits towards catering for the welfare of the persons with disabilities in the state.

On her part, a former Ambassador Extraordinary and Distinguished Consul General of Nigeria to South Africa and the SADC Region, Uche Ajulu-Okeke, who is a member of the community, regretted that the present administration in the state under Soludo has not shown enough commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities.

“Governor Soludo has yet to approve any funds for the Disability Commission for the past two years.

“The governor’s disposition simply makes a mess of all the accomplishments made by former Governor Obiano towards bettering the lives of the persons.

“We all voted APGA during the Governorship election because we wanted the attention the then governor was extending to the disability community to continue. Today, it is a different story.

“Soludo’s predecessor instituted, recognized and was one of the first states to domesticate the Disability rights Commission in the state.

“We showed this laudable promise as a state, only for all these to be dumped by the immediate preceeding administration.

“The Governor has neglected persons with disabilities. We don’t have a sense of inclusion in the state and for the past three years, the Commission has not received a dime and it is a duly-established agency.

“That is quite sad for us as a community,” she lamented.

However in her remarks at the event, the State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo made it clear that the pattern the present administration has chosen is different from that of his predecessors.

According to her, the present administration had prioritized other aspects of the state economy that were untouched by the previous government, which gulp huge amounts of money such as road construction, recruitment, health among others.

She however assured that the welfare of the persons with disabilities is also a concern for the government and as resources permit, the government will address them, promising trainings for members of the community on her capacity as commissioner.

The event featured presentation of certificates to trainees of the Commission’s Access Computer and Technology Centre as well as distribution of guide canes and sun screens to visually impaired members of the community.

There was also recognition of athletes and medalists with disabilities.