Anambra CP Directs Personnel On Immediate Compliance With IGP’s Ban On Use of Unapproved Uniforms, On Routine Operations

Following the directive by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba (IGP) on immediate ban on unapproved uniform and outfit of personnel when performing their duties, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng(CP) has directed all the command disciplinary units to ensure that all police officers detailed for patrol, stop and search, check point, and other routine operational duties, must be in approved uniforms when performing their duties in the State.

A statement on Tuesday from the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, Tochukwu Ikenga said the directive applies particularly to the Command’s Provost, X-Squad, Monitoring and Public Complain Unit.

It said this shall enhance easy identification of Nigeria Police Force Personnel.

The statement explained that the directive is in line with the Force leadership’s commitment in promoting strategic police reforms geared at sanitizing operational engagements, and bequeathing to the nation, a professional policing system is required.

The CP however noted that uniforms, which is part of means of identification, has been long abused by officers who engage in improper dressing, warning that this must cease.

He also warned heads of Tactical Units including Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) would be held vicariously liable and appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken, if their personnel appearance are inconsistent with these order and directives.