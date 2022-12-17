The Anambra State contingent to the National Sports Festival has arrived the state after a successful outing in Asaba, Delta State.

The Contingent comprising 249 persons, including two hundred and four (204) Athletes and forty-five (45) officials, departed Awka for Asaba on November, 29, 2022.

The team which participated in twenty-one (21) events, won a total of thirty-nine (39) medals including six (6) gold, nine (9) silver and twenty-four (24) bronze.

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo congratulated the contingent for lifting the Spirit of Anambra high and conducting themselves in a manner deserving of a true onye Anambra.

The outing did not take notice of any scandal or doping, for which they must be congratulated for being well behaved.

While it is important to note with pride that the team was able to sustain its record at the last festival held in Edo State, the Governor is proud to welcome the contingent for being exceptional both off and on the field during the games

Under the government of Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo, the foundation for rounded sports development has been elevated to unprecedented heights and it will continue to grow in the coming years.