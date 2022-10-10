Awka

A delegation from Awka community, was at the Governor’s lodge, Amawbia over the weekend to meet with Governor Chukwuma Soludo over recent happenings in the community.

Among the Awka delegation led by the Traditional Ruler of Awka, Obi Dr. Gibson Nwosu, were the traditional Prime Minister of Awka, Chief Benjamin Okoye, Professor Austin Nnonyelu, Chief Ken Ekwenugo, Chief Sabastine Anaekwe, Chief Okey Nwanna, Ken Chukwurah and Mr Abuchi Nwozor.

Speaking during the visit, a member of the delegation and an Awka Cabinet Chief, Prof A.U. Nnonyelu on behalf of Awka community appreciated Governor Soludo’s action to put a stop to what he described as an abominable act of one Chief Austin Ndigwe, who is laying claims to the Awka traditional stool.

According to him, the said Ndigwe claims to have connections and parades himself everywhere as the traditional ruler of the kingdom, in clear violation of the customs and traditions of the community.

“With due respect and honour, Our Igwe is 86 years of age and does not deserve someone else to undermine his position.

“The Awka people chose Obi Dr. Gibson Nwosu as king but someone felt he could wake up one morning and take over the stool of authority.

“The rule of law restores normalcy because the Awka people have just one traditional ruler,” Prof Nnonyelu said.

In his remarks, Obi Nwosu, the Eze Uzu II Awka said God ordained Soludo to be Governor.

He maintained Awka is a peace-loving community that does legitimate business.

“How can a young man from nowhere rise up and declare himself King?

“But God has given me a heart of patience because I know that judgement at the appointed time will take its rightful place,” Eze Uzu said.

The monarch used the occasion to present a copy of the Traditional Institution of Awka Development Union, the true history of Awka to Soludo.

“Mr Governor, you have come for peace. Solution is your name.

“We don’t want to fight or cause violence. We believe you will bring peace in Awka.

“And when Awka has peace, your reign as Governor will be prosperous. We urge you Mr Governor to read and digest the document,” Eze Uzu stressed.

Governor Soludo while receiving the delegation, reiterated that the rule of law (law and order) remains the fulcrum of his administration.

Soludo said, “Anambra State passed a law in 2007. The law has been there for 15 years before I took over power. The Anambra Traditional Ruler’s Act, Section 18, 19 and 20 stipulates that Nobody has the right to say he is king, except he has a certificate of recognition from Government.

“The law of the land will not be violated no matter my relationship with you, even if it’s a family member. The law is the law! We must build a society regardless of your status where everyone is equal in the eyes of the law,” Soludo said.

Soludo warned that one parading himself as King when he is not recognized by the Government is a crime.

In his words; “My job as Governor is to ensure that the laws of the state are obeyed. Security, law and order, are the first fingers of my administration.

“We are sending this message to many communities. People who desire to be King must go through the process of the law.”

Speaking on the status of Awka, Governor Soludo said to whom much is given, much is expected, noting that the community has a responsibility to be an exemplary city to others.

“It will take all of us working together to make Awka great but there’s need for peace. Without peace, there will be no progress.

“We will all pass away one day but what legacy are we going to leave? This is what matters in life! Awka must put its house in order! Awka has people and assets.

“The money will we use to repair Anambra is largely from private Capital. Awka has self-made private individuals that can work together with Government to make Awka great,” Soludo said.

Mr Governor advised the community to emulate the Neni Model of development.

According to him, Awka people alone and their resources can transform the city into whatever they want it to be.

“The job Anambra people employed me to do is to make Anambra a liveable homeland.

“To be liveable, there must be law and order but Awka must lead the way,” Governor Soludo concluded