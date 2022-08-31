Awka

Members of Ndimgbu Community in Otolo Nnewi, Anambra State have reportedly passed a vote of no confidence on their President-General, Mr. Ifeanyi Patrick Anazodo and the entire members of his executives.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ide Celestine Nwajindu (the Chairman) and Mr. Clement Imoyeto Ikeotuonye (the Secretary) of Ndimgbu Harmony Committee.

The harmony committee is a five-man committee set up to hear and investigate issues, petitions and complaints bordering on the administration of the PG and his executive members of the Ndimgbu Community Development Union (NCDU).

It was gathered that the vote of no confidence was passed during the 2022 August Quarterly General Meeting of Ndimgbu Community Development Union (NCDU) held at Ndimgbu Community Hall, Nnewi, where over 2/3 majority of the members present supported the impeachment of the PG and his entire executives.

The statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, further emphasized that “Mr. Ifeanyi Patrick Anazodo and members of his executives, by virtue of their impeachment by the members of NCDU, have ceased to represent Ndimgbu community in any capacity whatsoever.”

It added that the members of Ndimgbu Community in the said general meeting entrusted the Harmony Committee as Caretakers to pilot the affairs of Ndimgbu Community till December, 2022.

TNC correspondent gathered from yet-to-be-confirmed reports that the PG and his executives were impeached due to gross incompetence, anomaly, maladministration, lack of transparency and accountability, high-handedness, violation of bye-laws, and executive rascality.

Among other accusations, the reports also accused Mr. Anazodo of assault and maltreatment, alleging that he connived with some unknown external security personnel to manhandle and brutally unleash mayhem on one Mr. Joseph Obi, a resident of the community.

The reports also contain photos showing the back of a man with many scars and injuries, purportedly inflicted on him by the impeached PG and the security personnel.

Although these accusations are yet to be confirmed, earlier in an 18-page report dated August 23, 2022, the Ndimgbu Harmony Committee highlighted some of the petitions from citizens and residents of the community against Mr. Anazodo and his executives, as were investigated by them; as well as the outcome of their investigation, and the directives and resolutions of the Committee.

Efforts to get the accused person to respond to the allegation and alleged sack proved abortive as he was neither taking his calls nor did he respond to the message sent to him.