Anambra Community Protests Over Court Decision Remanding Their Monarch

38 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | July 16, 2021
Awka – The elders, women and youths of Amanuke in Awka North Council Area of Anambra State, on Thursday staged a solemn gathering to protest the decision of a Federal High Court in Awka which yesterday, remanded Chief Dennis Ezebuilo of Enuagu Village, Amanuke, Awka in Police custody, pending hearing of his bail application.
Chief Ezebuilo was arraigned at the Court on a three-count charge of alleged intent to promote inter-communal war, impersonation of the traditional ruler of Amanuke, Igwe Alphonsus Ezebuilo, as against the decision of the Anambra State Government and inciting people against the traditional ruler of the community.
The said offences are punishable under Section 42 of the Criminal code Act, Cap C38 Laws of the Federation, 2004.
In his ruling after listening to arguments from the Prosecution and Defense Counsels, Justice Ajiya adjourned the matter to 22nd July, for hearing of bail application of the defendant.
But at the assembly today at Amanuke, the people claimed Chief Dennis Ezebuilo, was duly elected as the traditional ruler of the community in a transparent process, wondering why it is taking the state government too long to present Certificate of Recognition to him.
Speaking with TNC correspondent at Amanuke, an elder, Chief Nweke Nwawube said they are worried that the choice of the community has not been recognized by the state government.
He revealed that the community should present their elected leaders to the government and not the other way round.
Nwawube regretted that the community has lost a lot due to the absence of a traditional ruler.
On his part, an elder who also doubles as father to the two contestants to the throne, Chief Nwafor Ezebuilo, said he crowned Dennis the traditional ruler king of the community, saying that what is happening in the community is the handiwork of detractors who want to put disunity in the community.
“Any man who gives birth to children knows his children and their characters. No father will want to give any serious position to a troublesome son and that is what is happening in Amanuke. Unfortunately, some persons have sworn that the right thing will not be done but we, the elders are saying no to that,” he said.
For a representative of the youths of the community, Emeka Udenze Ejiofor, some well-placed persons in government, who are from the community, are bent on causing crisis in the community by hijacking the leadership of the town.
He denied insinuations that they are fighting the state government, appealing to the state governor to disregard the false information their kinsmen in government are feeding him, but to seek a forum with them to find out the real truth.
“There is no way very few persons will hijack an entire community and be dictating for the entire people what is to be done. This very set of people have turned our culture and constitution upside down. Chief Dennis Ezebuilo was elected in the most transparent manner and till today, if government decides to organize an election, the people will still rally round him. So, what is the reason for the delay in giving Certificate of Recognition to him? Governor Willie Obiano must know that Amanuke people are not fighting him as he is being fed by these Amanuke people in his government. We voted for him and we love him. All we need is an opportunity to tell him the truth about what is happening in our community. Unfortunately, all the petitions we have written have been blocked by these same detractors of Amanuke who are in government,” he lamented.
