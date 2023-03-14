Umunze community in Orumba South Council Area of Anambra State was on Tuesday aghast as women of the community staged a protest, over the death of a septuagenarian, Mrs Charity, whose body parts were harvested for rituals.

Mrs Charity as she is simply known, was last week attacked at her residence in Umunze, where her nipples, private part, lips and fingers were cut off by her attackers, presumably for money ritual.

The dastardly act was perpetrated by a palm tree cutter, Onyebuchi Ezeh, a native of Abakaliki in Ebonyi State, who confessed that he, together with two other friends carried out the act for money rituals on the instruction of a native doctor.

He said the doctor had promised to turn them into billionaires if they made available the required items.

Mrs Charity was eventually rescued by the State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare and rushed to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka, where she was receiving treatment, but later died as a result of injuries sustained.

Following the death, the women numbering over 3000 trooped out to the local government headquarters on a protest, while calling for the expulsion of all indigenes of Abakiliki, residing in Umunze.

The women leader in the community, Mrs Bridget Enekwechi told journalists that they have reviewed the activities of Abakiliki people living in Umunze, and have come to the conclusion that they must leave the community.

“They are many in our community. They impregnate our girls out of marriage, they rape our woman, and are involved in most of the killing you hear on Umunze.

“See how they butchered Madam Charity, they will leave our community for peace to reign,” she said.

The President General of the community, Mr Hippolite Olua who addressed the women at the council secretariat promised to ensure that the deceased, Mrs Charity gets justice even in death.

He said; “We are calling on all of you to maintain peace and go about your protest peacefully. Our mother who was killed was a good woman, and she does not deserve to be murdered in such a gruesome manner.

“The suspect has been arrested and handed over to the police, and he confessed that a native doctor told him to bring the items for money ritual. He has refused to produce the body parts he cut from our sister, and he will be charged to court soon and jailed.

“We promise you that we will monitor the matter until justice is served.”

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Promise Eze, who spoke to journalists corroborated the criminal activities of most of their tenants, saying that a register has been opened for all non-indigenes living in Umunze to register their names.

“We want to know those living within us, what they do for a living, where they live and also get the guarantee of their landlords that they are of good conduct,” he said.