Azia Community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba over the alleged murder of a 20-year old girl, Miss Chidimma Ezeanochie by men of a Police Special Unit deployed from Awka to Orsumoghu on Thursday, 25th November, 2021.

The deceased was said to have been shot at close range at Ogwumabiri, located along Orsumoghu – Azia road.

The Azia-Mbosi-Orsumoghu area has been a major flashpoint in terms of killings by unknown gunmen, despite heavy deployment of security personnel to the areas at intervals.

In the letter which was routed through the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, the President General, Azia General Assembly, Dr Nwabueze Tonna narrated that little Miss Chidimma was sent on an errand by the mother to buy bags of sachet water when she met her untimely death in the hands of the security men.

“Miss Chidimma Ezeanochie, aged 20 years hails from Umudansu Village of Azia, in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

“At about 5 pm on that fateful date, (Thursday 25th Nov. 2021), little Miss Chidimma was sent on an errand by the mother to buy bags of sachet water from one of the shops at Ogwumabiri, located along our major road Orsumoghu – Azia road, where she met her untimely death from these policemen driving through Azia from Orsumoghu.

“She was accompanied by her junior brother who is 14 years.

“Miss Chidimma and the brother were shot at close range by one of the men of this special unit inside an armoured vehicle.

“Fortunately, the brother was spared but the bullet scattered our daughters head with the brain matters on the ground.

“She died instantly,” he lamented.

The community leader said the action was unimaginable, considering that there was no form of provocation that could have led to such.

He further alleged that at about 100 meters from the scene of this incident, the same Police unit equally opened fire on a packed sienna space bus by a block industry.

“We contacted the area Commander on this and he told us that the policemen were a special unit from Awka deployed to Orsumoghu against the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB boys.

“Azia is totally different from Orsumoghu geographically and we are a very peaceful town.

“There is no history of unrest in our community, neither are we harbouring criminal elements in our town.

“This murder is gruesome, wicked and totally unacceptable by the community,” he cried out.

According to him, the deceased body is presently at a morgue at Osungwu memorial hospital mortuary, Okija.

He called on the IGP to use his office to investigate the matter and ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

“Sir, we humbly demand for justice from your good office on the murder of our daughter, little Miss Chidimma Ezeanochie,” he pleaded.