Awka

People of Umuchukwu/ Nkerehi community in Orumba South Council Area of Anambra State on Wednesday called on the Anambra State Government not to issue certificate of recognition to anyone parading themselves as traditional ruler of the community.

TNC Correspondent gathered that the problem of the town dates back to 2007, when efforts were made to change the name of the community from Nkerehi to Umuchukwu in a bid to turn around the people’s negative fortunes.

The efforts had split the town in two, resulting in fighting and killing that set brothers against themselves.

To worsen the matter was moves made by some persons in the town, to crown traditional ruler for the community.

Yesterday at the Government House, Awka, members of the Idinotukanma peace initiative drawn from the five villages of the community stormed the State Government House, Awka, to plead with Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene in the problems in their community.

The protesters bore placards with inscriptions such as ‘Idinotu kanma peace initiative is a registered group from Nkerehi and Umuchukwu factions’, ‘Issuing an Igweship certificate of recognition will cause more unrest in both Nkerehi and Umuchukwu’, ‘Help us Anambra State Government, let’s get peace first before Igweship election in our town,’

Others include ‘Peace peace we are nothing without each other,’ ‘We the youths of Nkerehi and Umuchukwu need peace not Igwe for now,’ ‘Any crooked attempt to get Igweship certificate will affect the ongoing peace process between Nkerehi and Umuchukwu now,’ ‘Hon Commissioner Collins Nwabunwanne come to our aid.’

They besieged the entrance of the government house chanting peace and protest songs.

Speaking during the demonstration, a member of the group, Arinze Christian Ibe said the Idinotukanma peace initiative is a registered group which came into being in 2021, comprises youths of both Nkerehi and Umuchukwu factions.

He said the group was initiated by a member of the community Pastor Chinaza Akachukwu, to mediate between the warring factions in the community, after efforts by outsiders to settle the problem in the community failed woefully.

He said they were at the protest because they heard a rumour that some persons are going through the backdoor to get Igweship certificate from government.

“It is not as if we, the Idinotukanma peace initiative hate Igweship or any of the contestants in our town but whenever there is no peace and government is recognizing someone as traditional ruler, it will not work.

“We are pleading that the state government should give us a chance so we can mediate between the warring factions and we as youths assure them that we can achieve this.

“Whenever there is a peace process, it is not always easy especially this our particular case that has lasted for over 16 years.

“So, government should intervene by allowing us to achieve this lasting peace so that if they are recognizing a traditional ruler, the person we have a conducive environment to lead his people,” he pleaded.

Ibe maintained that government recognizing any of the persons laying claims to the traditional stool of the town, will cause more problems for the peace efforts ongoing.

He said the group is committed to the peace process and will not renege on its part if government allows the peace process.

“Nkerehi people has their own Igwe while Umuchukwu has two Igweship contestants and this has been causing trouble for us.

“So, who will government recognize.

“So we want Governor Chukwuma Soludo to replicate the same thing he did in his community that brought lasting peace to his town Isuofia in our town,” he pleaded.

On his part, another member, Maxwell Gonzi said they have the mandate of elders of the community to resolve the problem in the town.

“Before now, it was an abomination for Umuchukwu and Nkerehi people to come together.

“That was before the Idinotukanma initiative came on board.

“Today, we are gradually coming together through the doggedness of this group.

“As you can see, our members are from the different villages comprising the two factions and we are focused to achieve this peace.

“All we are asking is that government should not disorganize our efforts by presenting certificate of recognition to any of the contestants for now, until we amicably settle the issues on ground,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, the Chief Security Officer of the Government House, Awka, Kingsley Nkuma commended them for maintaining peace in their community and not resorting to violence.

He said such disposition is what the present administration of Governor Soludo is desirous of at the communities.

He however advised the group to properly articulate their views and demands in a documented form and present to government, assuring them that Governor Soludo will look into the issue if it is documented properly.

“The government of Prof Soludo is interested in peace in the communities.

“What you are doing is in tandem with the tenets of democracy for you to air your views in an organised manner.

“I want to advise that you take it further by documenting them so that the government can have something to look at and so that it does not look like mere hearsay,” Nkuma advised.