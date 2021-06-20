Anambra Commissioner Wades Into Case Of Widow Mandated to Drink Husband’s Corpse Bathwater

82 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 20, 2021
Awka – Anambra State Commissioner for Social Welfare, Women and Children Affairs, Lady Ndidi Mezue, and her Information and Public Enlightenment counterpart, C Don Adinuba, on Friday, intervened in the case which trended on social media platforms early last week where a 34-year- old widow claimed she was mandated to drink water used to bath her husband’s corpse to prove her innocence before her husband could be buried.
The trending story which was published earlier this week, drew wide condemnation across online and offline audience following the alleged wicked practice which has been abolished in Igbo land, with the advent of Christianity
Following the incident, the Women Affairs Commissioner had at a meeting with the family, after listening to all parties, sued for peace.
Lady Mezue pleaded with the family to find a place in their hearts to forgive each other, adding that whatever that led to the reactivation of such outdated practice no matter the circumstances, should be settled amicably.
Denying the incident, an elder brother to the deceased, Mr Friday Asomugha, explained that they did not subject, neither did they mandate their late brother’s widow to indulge in any archaic practice.
He further narrated how the statement was made out of anger by one of their relatives.
“This was when our late brother’s wife returned home for burial of her husband without her four children. Her attitude angered many people, leading to outbursts and heated verbal exchanges. It was in the process that the statement was made. Nobody actually forced her to drink the husband’s corpse bathwater,” he maintained.
In a remorseful mode, some elders in the community, including the President General of Ezike Chima People’s Assembly, Ihiala, Mr Pius Nwabuikwu and Mr Ossy Agums corroborated the story from the family, noting that the burial went ahead successfully without any hitches or archaic practice and in full participation of the widow, Mrs Chioma Asomugha.
While addressing his kinsmen, the Anambra Information Commissioner, Mr Adinuba who incidentally hails from the community, pleaded with both parties to desist from any act capable of soiling the hard-earned good image of the community and Anambra State.
He urged them to make peace in other to attract prosperity to the family and the community at large.
The Anambra Women Affairs Commissioner, Lady Mezue later presented food items and beverages to the widowed mother of four.
