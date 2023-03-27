Anambra State Women and Social Welfare Commissioner, Honourable Ify Obinabo has rescued a 12-year-old girl alongside her siblings from one Mr Arinze Obiwenite, their father who sexually defiles the daughter.

This she did during a raid in Abacha town, Idemili North council area of the state upon a tip off from a whistle blower.

Embarking on the raid, the Women and Social Welfare Commissioner first paid a courtesy visit to the traditional ruler of Abacha, Igwe Nwabunwanne Godwin Odiegwu to notify him of her activities in his community before taking action.

It was during the visit that Igwe Odiegwu revealed that the alleged culprit by Arinze Obiwenite presented himself as a Christian, who gives solution to people seeking for answers without knowing that he has other motives up his sleeve.

The traditional ruler explained that the town got to know of his escapades when he accused some young boys in the community of raping the daughter.

“He was summoned to the palace on several occasions but failed to honor the royal invitation which made the youths of the community to troop out en mass to his residence but were utterly disappointed at what they saw at his house.

“On getting to his house, they discovered that he locked up his children including the 12-year-old, who he alleged that some young men of the community had raped.

“When questioned, the daughter revealed that the father locked them up in the room for five years and that he always has carnal knowledge of her while he fingers the younger ones.”

The traditional prime minister of the community, Chief Paul Omofia on his part explained that the youths after their findings wanted to take laws into their hands by burning the man alive but the traditional ruler intervened.

He also noted that the ugly incident happened few weeks after their Ofala festival where they called on the gods of the land to expose any evil doer in the community.

A trip to where the children were, Hon Obinabo after a physical examination of their condition, assured them of justice and a conducive environment for growth and proper care while she interrogated the alleged culprit Arinze Obiwenite who denied all the allegations levelled against him.

He was however quick to ask the traditional ruler to forgive him and help find a way of resolving the issue without going to court, which Igwe Odiegwu blatantly refused.

A visit to Obiwenite’s compound further revealed that he also uses diabolic means to run a ministry known as “Holy Trinity Healing Ministry” where people come to get solutions to their problems.

Some fetish items were discovered at his house and he was made to destroy them in the presence of the villagers.

Some of the things discovered included a long list of paper where he wrote down names of those he allegedly had killed and will kill, a hollow grave at his backyard where he admitted he stays to make his incantations if need be and some native medicines which he said were also diabolic.

He was also made to break the oath binding him and his three wives during the period of their marriages.

Upon interrogation, he stated that he is married to eleven wives but does not live with any.

Some of his children revealed that they left home because of their father’s attitude.

Meanwhile, the suspect, has been arrested by the police and transferred to state criminal investigative department in Awka and has been arraigned before the Children, Sexual and Gender Based Violence Magistrate court in Awka.

He is currently being remanded at the Correctional Centre Amawbia, while the 12-year-old daughter has been taken to hospital for medical examination and possible treatment.