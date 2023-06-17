Path The News Chronicle » News » Anambra Commissioner Hails WHO’s Huge Contribution in State Health Sector

Anambra Commissioner Hails WHO’s Huge Contribution in State Health Sector

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 17, 2023 0
Health Sector

Anambra State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Ben Obidike has hailed World Health Organisation (WHO) for its huge contributions in healthcare of the state.

Dr. Obidike said their continued support both technical and financial aspects has helped shape the healthcare service delivery across the state.

The Commissioner made the commendation during the 4-day WHO South East Zonal review meeting held in Awka.

He noted that Governor Charles Soludo played a significant role in convincing the WHO and other partners in supporting the state health sector.

According to him, the state is witnessing improvement because of the governor’s political will to change the narrative in the health system that is geared toward improving service delivery in the state.

Dr. Obidike listed the numerous supports his ministry received from WHO to include Integrated COVID-19/ Cholera RTD training, campaign against Non-Communicable disease, Commemoration of World Hypertension day.

“Others are Monkey Pox/ Measles Outbreak, Lassa fever control and launching of the state Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance system and Cervical cancer.

“I want to assure the WHO and other partners that my ministry would continue to work in harmony with them so as to achieve universal health coverage for all which is the target of the WHO and the state Government,” Obidike said.

Anambra WHO State Coordinator, Dr. Abdulnasir Adamu said Anambra is one of the states that has a good cordial relationship and understanding with his organization.

Dr. Adamu explained that the review meeting provides them an opportunity to evaluate their performance as well as to strategize on how to improve where they have not performed well.

He reiterated that the target of WHO is to provide health to every citizen irrespective of status, saying that WHO will continue to support the state.

