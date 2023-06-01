Anambra Chief Tax Collector Resigns Amidst Speculations of Clash of Interest, Underperformance

In what appeared to be a shock to Anambra people and even his personal staff, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State Internal Revenue Service, (AiRS), Mr Richard Nwora Madiebo, on Thursday resigned from his position.

Madiebo shared the news with staff of the agency at Revenue House, Agu Awka, earlier today.

Mr Madiebo, who said he had already informed Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the decision, however, did not state any reason for departing from the position, although he hinted that he informed the Governor when he was taking the job that he would only serve for a year.

He said under his watch, the agency had grown the state IGR from N1.4 billion it was when he assumed office in 2022, to about N2.1 billion monthly.

Madiebo also said plans are on course by the agency, to digitize the revenue collection process for the informal sector, making it appear like he was removed from office.

There are however speculations on other possible reasons for his resignation, including clash in responsibilities with some powerful persons in the Soludo government, including Dr. Christian Madubuko, a former Commissioner under Governor Willie Obiano who was appointed an Executive Director of AIRS by Governor Soludo months ago and failure to meet target set for him by the governor.

It was alleged that there has been clash of orders and counter orders between Madiebo and Madubuko over revenue generation in the state which led to the recent development.

Though Madiebo has refused to give details on why he resigned, revenue staff in the establishment are suspecting the power tussle in the area.

When contacted the Executive Director, Dr Christian Madubuko said that he has no face off with Maduebo adding that they have been working harmoniously with the former Chief Executive Officer.

“I just came into the revenue house to hear that Maduebo has resigned and we do not know why he resigned and those alleging that we have issues such as power tussle are being

mischievous,” he said.

