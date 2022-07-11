The Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation, has explained that the reason it is organizing science quiz competitions in Anambra State, to support students discover their talents and interests in the areas of science and technology.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of the foundation, High Chief (Dr) Chinedu Umeadi, made the disclosure over the weekend during the award ceremony of Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation’s 2022 quiz competition organized in collaboration with the Sate Ministry of Education, Post Primary School Service Commission (PPSSC), Awka and the State Universal Basic Education Board, ASUBEB.

At the ceremony, awards were given to the best three students in each of the six educational zones for both junior and senior categories.

Six best students in the state finals (both junior and senior categories) were also given awards.

There were also awards for teachers and schools that produced the award-winning students.

Ezenwunne Favour of the Loreto Special Science School (LSSS) Adazi, won the first position award at the senior category; while Ajakanome Chiamaka of the Maria Regina Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Nnewi, won the first position award at the junior category.

Speaking at the event held at the ASUBEB hall in Awka, Umeadi, who is also the YPP senatorial candidate for Anambra Central District in the 2023 general election, said his intention is to encourage young people to develop interest in science and technology.

“I’m passionate about education. I’m an academic myself. I’m a strong believer that education gives you the basics to build.

“Sponsoring the quiz competition is our own way of supporting Anambra government to achieve its set goals in education, and a way of encouraging students to develop interest in sciences.

“There is no doubt that Anambra needs more health professionals, who will service the population.

“There is also no doubt that the state needs more engineers that will take care of its infrastructure.

“Anambra is always the number one in external examinations, and our foundation wants to ensure that the state maintains the status quo,” he said.

Dr Umeadi, a professor of mental health, also said that the competition is not politically motivated, as, according to him, the foundation and competitions will continue even when he is no more.

“This foundation has been running for the past four years with the core objectives of supporting education, improving the health of the people, youths empowerment and poverty alleviation.

“Today’s event which is the educational part, is a core part of our objective.

“I am pushing to help young Anambra people in an area I am conversant with, which is education.

“And that’s part of the Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation, which will remain till I die and after I die and if I die, the Board of Directors and my children will continue.

“Politics or no politics, Dr Chinedu Umeadi Foundation will continue,” he vowed.

Umeadi, who also spoke on why he joined politics, explained that it was deploy his capacity to secure better living conditions for the people of Anambra Central Senatorial Zone.

He said; “The truth is that when I started, people called on me to go into politics because they believe that if I can use my money to do these things, then I will perform wonderfully well if I got into a government foundation.

“However, I went into politics not because of the people’s cheer but because I know I can do a good job and the people of Anambra Central will enjoy if I become their senator.

“When people say I don’t live in Nigeria, I really do not think it is true.

“When I see the state of primary schools in Nigeria, I feel very bad and that’s why I am in this.

“So my relationship with the schools in Anambra is very cordial because I am an academic and having seen what obtains in developed countries, I want to see same happen here in my state and my senatorial zone.

“I am passionate about education having gone through everything in education up to the Ph.D level. I am a strong believer that education provides the basics for one to build.”

In her goodwill message, the Executive Secretary of PPSSC, Lady Oranusi Stella, praised the foundation for its investments in young people in the areas of science and technology.

She said the effort will help make Anambra students remain on top in external examinations.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Director in the Department of Science and Technology, PPSSC, Awka, Mrs Okudo Ebere, commended Dr Umeadi for providing opportunity to inspire science students in Anambra State to prove their readiness to adapt to the global standards of education in line with the vision of Governor Charles Soludo of competitive and progressive social agenda with a focus on excellence.

“The Commission is highly elated in the doggedness and resolute contributions of the financier, High Chief Umeadi, especially now that the world is facing retrogressive economic trends,” she said.

In his remarks, the Coordinator of the Foundation, Sir Ikem Onwuadi, reinstated the commitment of the foundation towards building brighter future for young people in the state; especially in inspiring confidence and spirit of competitiveness.

Speaking after receiving his own award, Uche James Kasie, student of the Community High School, Nsugbe, who won first position award at the senior category in Otuocha Educational Zone, eulogized the foundation for the opportunity given to young people in the state to develop their talents in sciences and technology, and urged other affluent individuals to copy Dr Umeadi’s example.