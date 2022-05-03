Anambra Central 2023: IPAC begs APGA to field Umeh as candidate

A delegation of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Anambra State led by Comrade Uche Ugwoji who doubles as the State Chairman of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and IPAC, Anambra State Chapter on 30th of April paid a solidarity visit to the former National Chairman of APGA and the most anticipated candidate of APGA for the 2023 Anambra Central Senatorial Election, Distinguished Senator Victor Umeh OFR (Ohamadike Ndigbo) in his Aguluzigbo home.

The IPAC members during the visit extolled Umeh’s refined political philosophy devoid of hate, segregation and greed describing him as an old hand in Nigerian politics.

According to the Chairman, the visit was to familiarize with Senator Umeh on the foregoing political activities in the State especially pertaining the upcoming Anambra Central Senatorial Election and to demonstrate their solidarity and support for his aspiration to go back to the Senate and effectuate his uniquely robust, visionary, and courageous representation that will consummate the repositioning of South East and as well, make Anambra Central a prominent zone amongst others.

He therefore regretted that the APGA ticket for the Anambra Central Senatorial Election is being contested against Senator Umeh, a former national chairman of the party who has been an asset and benefactor to the party.

He thereby called on the APGA to endeavor to field Senator Umeh whom the majority of Ndị Igbo and Ndị Anambra Central anticipate his return to the Senate adding that IPAC shall roll out their strategies in mobilizing electorates to ensure he gets the needed votes to emerge victorious in the said Election.

The Anambra IPAC leader maintained that Umeh is roundly qualified to be elected into any elective position he aspires to occupy not just because he is academically sound, selfless and compassionate but because he is a man of proven integrity with the fear of God in him and does not compromise on his quest for good governance.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Anambra State, Hon. Emeh Ugochukwu emphasized that none of those presently contesting for the Anambra Central Senatorial Seat (including the incumbent) is as qualified as Senator Victor Umeh.

According to him, while they aspire to go there and learn on the job, Ohamadike is already doing a lot particularly in the struggle for an Igbo man to become the next President of Nigeria.

He maintained that the present situation of South East in Nigeria demands a brave and committed Igbo man to go to the Senate and represent them like Senator Umeh who recently was the Vice Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Greater Nigeria Conference that brought together all presidential aspirants of all the political parties in the country from the Southeast in the bid to pursue a common goal for Igbo Presidency come 2023.

The Anambra LP boss thanked Senator Umeh for accepting the demands of the people of Anambra Central and Ndị Igbo in general calling on him to return to the Senate in order to ensure the entitlements of the region are secured completely and ample effects of dividends of democracy are felt in Anambra Central.

On his part, the State PRO of IPAC who doubles as State Chairman of African Democratic Party (ADP), Hon. Mattias Anieke lauded the Ohamadike Ndigbo for the significant impact he made within the short period he served in the 8th Senate pointing out that his performance in the Red Chamber was unprecedented and his achievements are evident in all the communities in his Constituency unlike the shenanigans that usually characterize the polity.

Senator Umeh in a remark expressed gratitude to the IPAC members for the visit reiterating his resolve to continue his advocacy for good governance at all levels as well as the clamour for Justice, Equity and Fairness in running the affairs of Nigeria in order to give all parts of the country, a fair sense of belonging.

He expressed satisfaction with the decision of IPAC to support his aspirations assuring them that all necessary efforts are being made towards clinching the Party’s ticket.

