Anambra State Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment, Comrade Don Onyenji says Anambra is now safe for film productions courtesy of the Soludo administration.

Onyenji, while speaking to TNC Correspondent in Awka, recalled that film makers fled the state to other states for their productions due to insecurity and infrastructural decay in the past.

He said players in the nation’s motion picture industry can now leverage the transformational leadership of Governor Chukwuma Soludo and return to the cradle of Nollywood to shoot their movies.

According to him, apart from the provision of road infrastructure as well as other social amenities, Soludo has conquered insecurity and the state is now safe for movie production outfits to use for their activities.

He also identified the recent partnership with the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for uninterrupted power supply, as very key to film making.

“All kinds of ceremonies are happening in Anambra state today because insecurity has become a closed chapter with the advent of the present state government.

“Anambra citizens celebrated Christmas, Easter and Elections were conducted amidst watertight security.

“There are lots of magnificent buildings, leisure parks as well as heritage sites for film makers to choose from for their movie productions. The state government is working assiduously to boost film infrastructure in the state,” he said.

Onyenji recalled that the state government had held its first session with Anambra-based entertainers tagged ‘Meet and Greet 1.0’, noting that the second session of ‘Meet and Greet 2.0’ with entertainers was underway which he said would be a veritable platform to empower and promote young entertainers in the state.

He recounted how Nollywood started from Anambra state as in the days of the movie ‘Living In Bondage’ which featured the likes of Bob Manuel Udokwu, Kanayo.O.Kanayo, Kenneth Okonkwo and a host of others.

He said major marketers of Nollywood movies had their base in Onitsha; that the likes of Chief Pete Edochie who is an indigene of Nteje in Oyi local government area of the state and many others should be celebrated for pioneering the Nigerian movie industry and equally playing mentorship roles for the younger generation of entertainers.

“If movies were shot in Anambra state today, many of our youths who are interested will be part of it. There are beautiful natural sites for film makers to shoot their films in Anambra. The likes of Ogbunike Cave and other heritage sites are so much in Anambra state for the film industry.

“As I speak with you now, about 53 heritage sites have been submitted by communities in Anambra state and we are profiling them as part of the building up of our tourism potentials.

“We have ancient sites like the House at Onitsha where the Civil War had its toll. The Zik Mausoleum and some others too.

“So, Anambra state is now a very fertile ground for movie productions and other forms of entertainment business because the government of Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has special interest for the entertainment sector.”