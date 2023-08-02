Anambra Bubbles As Traders Shun Sit-At-Home Order

Following the directives of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, CFR that traders and Commercial banks should shun the illegal sit-at-home order issued by non- state actors, Anambra State as always remains a bubbling State with activities everywhere in full swing

It will be recalled that Governor Soludo had few days ago held meetings with various Stakeholders in the State such Market people, Commercial Banks managers and others to shun the illegal sit-at-home order by some unscrupulous people.

The traders and Banks in Anambra State heeded the directives by opening their shops for business with other commercial activities in full swing

Onitsha’s main market, one of the biggest commercial cities in the State was a bee hive of activities with businesses fully opened and people going about their daily engagements.

Commercial buses and tricycles also carried on their routine activities without any form of anticipated molestation.

Also at the Nkwo Nnewi motorcycle spear parts market containers and trucks owners were busy with the offloading of goods and transporting those goods to the respective shops and Warehouses.

In other key cities such as Ekwulobia and Eke Awka markets, were open for business and banks were open for operation as customers came in to carry out their transactions.

The opening of the market is in full compliance with the directive by Gov Charles Soludo that people should shun the illegal sit-at-home order and go about their daily lawful activities without fear of molestation or intimidation

Governor Soludo had also said earlier that the socioeconomic effects of the sit-at-home order are negative and should be completely shunned by all ndi Anambra

From other news monitored across the State, it was reported that a trader who gave her name as Mrs Ann Okoye told reporters that they are tired of the Sit At Home order adding that they have been losing patronage to the neighboring Asaba market in Delta state.

Other people who spoke expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo for taking the bold steps in checkmating these illegal sit-at-home orders

“How can you tell us to sit at home when there is no food in the house? Those that do the daily job and get paid daily are suffering more and they have families to take care of”. One of the traders further lamented, but was full of gratitude to Governor Soludo!

