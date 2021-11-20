The Member representing Ekwusigo Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon Onyebuchi Offor on Thursday, announced his return to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Offor had in the build-up to the just-concluded Governorship election in Anambra State, defected to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

However, during the plenary yesterday at the statehouse of Assembly, the lawmaker who apologized for his earlier defection, said he is coming back to the PDP, less than two months after leaving the party.

“You will recall that I had on the floor of this house, I decamped to APC.

“There is an Igbo adage that says that ‘when a tortoise swims two rivers, it will know the best.

“I am that proverbial tortoise and I have swam through the two rivers, one is a very hot one while the other one used to be very cold and accommodating.

“Therefore I humbly wish to inform this honourable house that I am going back to my former house, the PDP, for personal reasons,” Hon Offor said.

Responding, the Member representing Idemili South in the House, Barr Chuka Ezewune who is of the PDP, welcomed the lawmaker back to the PDP.

“I had recently defected to PDP only for Hon Offor to decamp to APC.

“Offor who just announced his intention to rejoin us, has been one of the key members of the PDP but decided to leave.

“We know the temptation that he couldn’t resist.

“We will not oppose his coming back home like a prodigal son.

“We will welcome him and later we will decide on his status,” he said.

Describing the move as a welcome development, the Deputy majority leader of the House, Emeka Aforka of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, commended the lawmaker, urging APGA lawmakers who also defected to APC to take a cue from the PDP lawmaker.