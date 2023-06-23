Anambra APGA Chairman, Obi-Okoye Hits the Ground Running, Creates 3 Strategic Committees

The Anambra State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Sir. Ifeatu Obi Okoye on Wednesday, had a joint meeting of the State Working Committee, SWC and the 21 Local Government Party Chairmen of the party at the State Party Secretariat in Awka.

The meeting, which is the first joint meeting of the SWC and the 21 LGA APGA Chairmen since the new Anambra APGA Chairman, Chief Obi-Okoye assumed office, saw him create three(3) strategic committees to accelerate the realization of the new shared vision of his executive.

The Committees include the Strategy and Tactical Committee, the Truth and Reconciliation Committee and the Business and Works Committee.

Addressing the assemblage, Chief Obi-Okoye educated the Party chairmen of the agenda of the APGA State Exco, to open up APGA to the people , and allow everyone interested in joining the party to feel welcomed at every level…. Certainly, under my watch, we cannot continue to run the affairs of this party with unbridled “cult-like mentality .

He emphasized on the commitment of his executive to *REBRAND AND REPOSITION* the Party for greater exploits.

The proactive leader made it clear that a major project of his administration, is to return the Governor of the state, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo for a second term with a landslide victory.

Reading out his vision for a new Reengineered and Restructured APGA in Anambra State, Chief Obi-Okoye told the LGA Party Chairmen “I want to urge you to run an *Expanded Executive Committee*, that would strategically include critical stakeholders at the LGA , …. and same has to be replicated at each ward , and down to the polling units .

“There is also the need for party executives at all levels to key into the vision of Mr Governor, to engender a positive disruptive change in the state, geared towards providing a new socio-political order in public service delivery in Anambra State….. and a liveable and prosperous Homeland for all.”

The Anambra APGA helmsman went further to create the three (3) committees, which he said, will be inaugurated in due course.

Speaker after speaker, all the party’s state executives endorsed the Chairman’s speech and basically tasked the new LGA Chairmen on the challenges ahead.

The Committees and the members are as follows –

STRATEGY AND TACTICAL COMMITTEE

A. Hon Mark Okoye jnr – Chairman.

B. Hon Anthony Nchekwube – Secretary.

C. Chief Jude Emecheta.

D. Dr Chibuike Oforbuike

E. Hon Arinze Awogu

F. Chief Ikenna Iyiegbu

G. Hon Obiajulu Nwoye

H. Chief Chris Okonkwo

I. Hon Amara Anazodo

TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION COMMITTEE

1. H.E Chief Emeka Sibeudu – Chairman

2. Barr Innocent Okafor – Secretary.

3. Dr N.M Nwadiogbu

4. Barr Austin Enendu

5. Barr Obi Nweke

6. Barr Tex Ikechukwu

7. Chief Theophine Nnoli

8. Ebele Mercy Onyekwelu

9. Barr Aguiyi Clems

BUSINESS AND WORKS COMMITTEE

1. State Chairman

2. State Deputy Chairman

3. State Secretary

4. Vice Chairman North

5. Vice Chairman Central.

6. Vice Chairman South

7. State Women Leader

8. State Youth Leader

9. State Publicity Secretary.

Share this post