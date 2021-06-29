Anambra APC Welcomes Appeal Panel, Calls For Cancellation Of Saturday’s Governorship Primary

213 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | June 29, 2021
The Anambra State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is confident that the five-man Appeal Panel on APC Governorship Primary election of Saturday, 26th June, 2021, will return the chapter to stability with its responsibility.
The panel, according to a release on Monday by the APC National Caretaker Reconciliation Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, (CECPC) Chairman, Sen. Akpan Udoedehie, was set up to receive and review the conduct or otherwise of Anambra State APC primaries scheduled on June 26,2021.
The said primary election had generated a lot of ripples within the party, with 11 aspirants calling for the cancelation of the exercise for alleged sharp practices.
The Anambra APC had also urged the public to disregard the result announced by Dapo Balogun, Governor of Ogun State, who was the Returning Officer for the election, insisting that no election held on the said date.
According to the Public Secretary of the Anambra APC, Okelo Madukaife, the figures do not owe to Anambra State APC Primaries which did not hold and for which they look forward to the Caretaker National Executive of APC to choose a new date within INEC timetable.
“The leader of our great party in Anambra State and Minister of Labour & Employment, Sen (Dr.) Chris Nwabueze Ngige has proposed Tuesday June 29, 2021 for the primaries to hold, and we recommend that it should be considered,” the Anambra APC spokesman said.
The chapter said it welcomes the five-man panel on whose shoulder a lot of responsibility will be placed, hoping that the panel headed by Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and peopled by eminent persons, including Senator Julius Ucha, will find the wisdom to return stability to Anambra State Chapter of APC.
“We wish the panel had greater time benefits by being sworn in earlier that June 30, but all the same we are happy that it is being set up, as we encourage aggrieved aspirants to take advantage of the review panel.
“We remain hopeful that the right momentum would be built by our party, currently in the crucible, ahead of November 6 victory, to fulfill its destiny with a government to be formed in March 2022,” it said.
