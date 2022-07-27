Awka

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Anambra State has berated Governor Chukwuma Soludo for appointing transition committee chairmen to oversee the affairs of the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Soludo had said in his inaugural speech in March that his government will restructure the State independent Electoral Commission, ANSIEC and conduct loca government elections in the state within two years.

Last week, it was gathered that the names of the new TC chairmen to man the affairs at the Council Areas were posted at the State Headquarters of the A Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in Awka.

In a reaction on Tuesday, the APC spokesperson, Okelo Madukaife said the plan by Governor Soludo to ‘retrace the path of recent political and economic failures by appointing governments that should be elected in 21 LGAs of Anambra State is illegal and provocative.’

He said the state government should heed recent court decisions on the caretaker committee arrangement and make efforts to entrench democratically-elected chairmen at the LGAs.

“Anambra’s four-month old government cannot claim ignorance of the multiple decisions of the Supreme Court using Enugu State and Oyo State, among many others, to the effect that Caretaker Governments are illegal and a clear constitutional violation, specifically on Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

“Nothing in our wildest imagination would have suggested to us and to Anambrarians that any government would still be attracted to this conduit of waste that has stunted economic growth by choking up competing ideas and youth employment, while eliminating legislative checks at LG level in the state.

“It was a major point of bad of failure for Peter Obi Government as well as Obiano Government, which elevated stealing from the LGs into a high art, and yet rather than face charges here, is now frolicking in America, from where his visiting government was created by those yet to apologise to the state and Nigeria,” he said.

The Anambra APC said it hopes that the holes created in the state government purse by the last government, which it alleged is ironically being covered up, is not driving a brand-new government it thought had a focus, down the bitten path of graft.

According to it, “to appropriate offices that should be contested for by 18 political parties, into a cache of political patronage for one unpromising one, ever afraid to compete, is objectionable and actionable.

“Our great party had in the past failed to recognise appointed caretaker governments, and had secured judgement from the courts ordering elections, which were flouted.

“We may therefore have to move one step further if this government insists on the illegality of appointing LG governments as if a separate tier of government is part of the state cabinet.”

Madukaife said Governor Soludo and his government will be held responsible in the event of any anarchy arising from his government’s ‘white-eyed challenge to the Nigerian Constitution.’

The party called on youths of Anambra State irrespective of political affiliation, to stand up against the imposition of appointees in elective offices.

“Our youths should cue into a vocal objection to the tyranny of the minority by objecting to this retrogressive step, that has inflicted pain on Anambra State and ensure that it fails this time.

“We urge Anambrarians not to vote for any state legislator seeking reelection if such a person lends legislative cover to the pending illegality that will now be fought the way Nigeria fought for independence and against military dictatorship.

“Instead of this rehash of failure, Soludo Government should announce the date of LG elections and between the announcement and the election, Heads of Service should act, subject to the time limit provided by the law.

“Our party is prepared for all the sacrifice that is necessary to preserve our constitution and save LG funds for the LGs,” it concluded.