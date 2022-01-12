Anambra Airport To Get Three Hi-tech Fire Engines Soon- Govt

Anambra State Government says it has procured three hi-tech fire tenders built to specification for the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri soonest.

The State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba disclosed to TNC correspondent on Tuesday in Awka, Anambra State Capital.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, had issued authority to Anambra state government to open Anambra International Cargo And Passenger Airport for commercial operations with effect from 2nd December, 2021.

NCAA had claimed that negative security clearance was the reason it declined approval for the opening of the airport on the 30th of October 2021, when the state government had earlier scheduled the commissioning.

It however said in the interim, only Category B aircrafts are permitted to land and take off from the airport from sunrise to sunset.

Following the opening, statistics showed that the Anambra airport had in just one month of operation, recorded 142 flights involving 3,865 Passengers.

According to the Commissioner, the fire engines built by Ziegler Company, Germany, a leading provider for fire-fighting and emergency management solutions, are expected to arrive Nigeria and Anambra State soon to add to the requirements needed to lift restrictions placed on the airport by the NCAA.

“Gov Willie Obiano is leaving no stone unturned in making sure that the Anambra airport which commenced commercial operations on December 7, 2021, functions optimally for the good of Anambra people, Igbos and indeed all Nigerians.

“The Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri is one of the legacy projects of the Obiano administration.

“The Governor has been commended by Anambrarians and many Nigerians for fulfilling a promise that eluded his people for less than three decades.

“Flights from Air Peace and United Nigeria Airways recorded at the airport through the yuletide, bear testimony of a people’s pride, fully restored.

“In days to come and as other airlines start flight operations at the airport, the promise of a future in full flight – the catalyst for a liveable and prosperous homeland, would have been fulfilled, courtesy of the visionary leader, Chief Willie Mmaduaburochukwu Obiano,” he said.