Anambra Agency Vows Strict Enforcement Actions Against Waste Management Offenders

The Managing Director of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, Comrade Celestine Anere on Sunday revealed that the agency will commence implementation of an operation to keep Anambra state clean from Tuesday.

In a statement,(OCHA) Brigade Public Relations Officer, Mr Agbafune Anthony said the agency will from Tuesday, arrest any vehicle, hotels, Corporate office and residential home without Waste Bins.

According to him, Anere gave the hint in his office, Awka, the state capital.

The MD also warned members of the public to adopt attitudinal change while disposing their wastes.

“From Tuesday any tricycle operator, shuttle bus and all commercial vehicle driver plying in the State without a waste bin bucket shall be arrested” he said.

Anere further hinted that from Tuesday any tipper driver carrying sand, refuse disposing truck, gravel conveying truck plying in Anambra State without covering their truck with tarpaulin will be arrested and charged to the State Revenue Court.

“Also, all residential buildings, offices, corporate establishments, hotels, kiosks, shops, and markets in the state must have two waste bin buckets. Every waste must be bagged for easy evacuation,” Anere said .

The OCHA Brigade MD also disclosed that there are no customized bucket in the state, urging every person to go into market to buy one or buy from ASWAMA.

“For the implementation of the state laws on environment, a special monitoring team has been set up, with the responsibility to go round to all the premises in the state, arrest and punish offenders accordingly.

“I wish to use this medium to inform the members of the public that a monitoring device has been installed in Anambra State, aimed at monitoring all nooks and crannies and anyone caught throwing out any waste from a moving vehicle will be arrested and charged. Again, it is now a revenue crime to throw anything out from a moving vehicle in Anambra State as anyone who falls prey will be arrested and be made to face the sanitation law of the state.

“My men have also been directed to visit every premises daily and book any defaulter. We have noted in the past that some people have formed the habit of defecating inside the drainages, particularly at Upper Iweka, Onitsha and I am sounding it loud that anyone caught in the act of polluting the state in any manner must be compelled to serve the State in the Correctional Center.

“I am urging Anambra people to help in keeping Anambra State Clean as it is our collective duty to compliment to good works of the Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who is determined to keep the state safe from the epidemic,” the Ocha Brigade boss warned.