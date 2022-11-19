Let me begin with the golden words of Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. an American politician who is the 46th and current president of the United States. He profoundly stated: “When I think of Nancy Pelosi, I think of dignity. History will note she is the most consequential Speaker of the House of Representatives in our history. There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world. In everything she does, she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation.”

Nancy Patricia Pelosi, an American politician served as speaker of the United States House of Representatives since 2019, and previously from 2007 to 2011. She has represented California’s 12th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives since 1987. The district, numbered as the 5th district from 1987 to 1993 and the 8th from 1993 to 2013, includes most of the city of San Francisco. A member of the Democratic Party, Pelosi is the first woman elected Speaker and the first woman to lead a major political party in either chamber of Congress. Nancy Pelosi a wise woman and an inspiration not only to her gender but to many of us.

“I hope the next leader is one who recognizes the beauty and brilliance of our diversity as a nation. I love how she talked about women in leadership during her speech. I loved how she mentioned the diversity of the incoming class,” said New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, referencing a speech Pelosi gave on the floor earlier in the day. “And another theme of her speech was coming together. And that’s what I hope the next speaker does.” She came, she saw, she conquered and now, respectfully she bows out. Thank you Madam Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. The leader of the House Democrats. Our star Mama and a classy woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy Pelosi the great amazon, knowing when to bow out is not just a blessing but wisdom. Much especially bowing out of a position that carries almost the same power as that of the President. Knowing that you don’t have all the answers and the need for a transition to another generation is double wisdom. Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, a wise woman with determination, honesty and an iron fist, she put everyone on the line – even once swore to punch a sitting President in the face if he did not act right. A courageous mind and politically matured iron lady.

In her two decades leading House Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California has been one of the most powerful and iconic women in Washington. When she was sworn in as speaker in 2007, surrounded by the children of members of Congress, she became the first woman to serve in that post. And over the years, Ms. Pelosi was often photographed as the lone woman in rooms full of men, even after the ranks of Congress became more diverse. But her legacy will also be defined by the ways she managed her party’s impeachment efforts and for the long-term corrosive effects of those failed efforts on the nation’s political landscape as well as the Congress’ capacity to wield its massive oversight powers fairly and effectively.

Women deserve to be celebrated for their extraordinary contributions to society, remarkable triumphs and unmatched fearlessness. Despite gender inequalities across all sectors, women continue to thrive and beat the odds. Therefore, I like to conclude this article dedicated to the great amazon by way of saying that we love Mama. “Leadership is about making others better as a result of your presence and making sure that impact lasts in your absence.”- Sheryl Sandberg.

Richard Odusanya

odusanyagold@gmail.com