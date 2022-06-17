An Entrepreneur Must Be Willing To Work Outside The Comfort Zone – Justice Chinemelum

In this interview with The News Chronicle, Mr Justice Chinemelum, CEO of Lumtice and Lum International Ltd, shares his experience in the ICT and Travel Business

TNC: First, we would like to say thank you for honoring our invitation. We all know it is not easy to set up a business and run it successfully. Can you please tell us a little about yourself and your company? Why did you venture into that line of business? How has it been so far? Tell us about the company’s growth trajectory, including the number of employees.

Justice: Thank you for having me. My name is Justice Chinemelum, I am a graduate of Computer Science from Anambra State University. I have always had this entrepreneurial passion and so when I graduated I knew I was going into business. So I set up the company: Lumtice and Lum International Ltd where I offered ICT services like website development, graphic designs digital marketing and many more.

Starting out was not a very smooth ride as you would expect with most startups. Thank God for family and friends who were there to help me materially and with moral support. Being a graduate of computer science also helped me in this aspect as I could do most of what was needed to set up and run the business by myself without having to outsource the roles and thereby pay heavy money for them.

TNC: Please tell us about what keeps you motivated and focused on your business – despite the inevitable odds that anyone or any business faces along the way. What are the peculiar challenges you face in your line of business?

Justice: As I said earlier, the passion to run my own business led me into setting up Lumtice and Lum, so when challenges came, as they always do, especially in a country like Nigeria, this passion was one of the things that sustained me.

Also the issue of funding can never be overemphasized. There were times we needed funds and it was not forthcoming. We also had to scale the hurdle of sourcing for clients.

TNC: Please tell us of a typical day in your life as a business owner: the time you wake up, get to your office and what your work schedule is like.

Justice: Due to the nature of my business, I do most of the work at home, I even work more during night hours. I could come into the office anything from 8.30 in the morning or after that and just check up on stuffs and oversee my employees. I have some paid staffs working for me.

TNC: Do you think entrepreneurship is for everyone? What advice can you offer aspiring entrepreneurs?

Justice: Entrepreneurship is not for everyone, though not like it is for a select few. This is because entrepreneurship is challenging at times and so a successful entrepreneur must be willing to always work outside the comfort zone to tackle challenges and bring about desired results.

My advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is for them to be determined, knowing that the route is not always smooth. With a determined mindset there is no going back and success is assured.