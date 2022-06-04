‘But God raised him from the dead, freeing him from the agony of death, because it was impossible for death to keep its hold on him.’ Acts 2:24 (NIV).

Just two months before Peter preached these words to the crowd, these very events happened. The happenings of Christ’s death and resurrection were still hot news. Christ’s execution had been carried out in public and His empty tomb was available for inspection just a short distance away. Peter and the apostles had witnessed Christ’s death and also had seen His risen body. If it was not so, Peter’s message would have been laughed at or ignored. These events had changed them and so they preached with boldness and conviction.

Our faith, the forgiveness of our sins, and our credibility as Christians also rests on the truth of an empty tomb. Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 15 that if Christ was not raised, all of our believing is for nothing and our faith is useless. If Christ was not raised, then we are all false witnesses, who are misrepresenting God and living a lie. If there was no empty tomb, we are still lost in our sins and Christ is not alive, so is unable to help us in our times of need.

But there was an empty tomb! God freed Christ from the travails of death, for it was impossible for death’s power to hold our Lord prisoner. Halleluiah! The resurrection of Christ means that He is the Son of God and that His word can be trusted.

It means His sacrifice for our sin was acceptable to God, so we can be forgiven. It means that our Savior is alive and active and well able to help us when we call to Him in earnest. One day we will conquer death and spend eternity with Him. The benefit of living for Christ is not limited to this life alone.

Prayer:

‘Lord, thank you for the empty tomb. Thank you Jesus for your death and resurrection which gives me a strong faith and life with you. Help me to remember it is the foundation stone of who I am and who I belong to.’

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

Our faith rests on the fact that there was an empty tomb. Let’s continue to remind ourselves of this life-giving event that gives us hope in both this world and for the next.

Be Greatly Blessed!