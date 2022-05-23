AN-CARES: Ten Poor Anambra Communities, Groups Get N95m COVID Grants

Ten focal poor communities in Anambra State have received a total of N95 million for the implementation of Anambra COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus, (AN-CARES) programme.

The cheques were presented at a ceremony in Awka, to mark the Community Development Plans/Group Development Plans implementation launch for the ten communities/group under the Community and Vulnerable Groups Basic Service Delivery component of the World Bank assisted AN-CARES Programme

The funds disbursed by the Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency (ANCSDA), is to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on poor and vulnerable in the communities.

The ten benefitting communities and group include Atani, Awa, Enugwu-Otu Aguleri, Mputu, Nzam, Igbariam, Abacha, Omasi, Amaokpala Communities and Isulo Ga-adi Mma Vulnerable Group Isulo.

The beneficiaries will each, be committing about N4.5 million as part of their counterpart contribution towards the initiative.

Handing over the cheques, the Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget, Chiamaka Nnake who is the Chairman State CARES Steering Committee said the initiative is consistent with the vision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo, to lift the very poor communities out of poverty.

Nnake noted that the Soludo manifesto for a Greater Anambra revolves around a liveable and prosperous homeland that is a preferred destination to live, invest, learn, work, relax and enjoy.

She stated that an important part of the manifesto is a Social Agenda that places emphasis on the welfare of the poor and vulnerable in the state.

“The NG-CARES programme is a development intervention programme that targets the poor and the vulnerable which the COVID era affected most.

“This administration considers the NG-CARES programme a strategic compliment of the Social agenda, with special regards to the poor and vulnerable.

“The Soludo administration is giving all necessary support to ensure the success of the programme,” she said.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the State Government has disbursed the sum of one billion three hundred million naira (N1,300,000,000) for the take-off of the AN-CARES Programme in Anambra State which is being implemented by four program results Delivery platforms and the Coordinating Unit.

While noting that more funds will be released, Nnake however insisted that further disbursement will be dependent of the implementation performance.

She thereafter on behalf of the State Governor commended and congratulated all the benefitting Communities and Group who will be kick-starting their CDPs/GrDP implementation, and enjoined them to manage the resources they’re receiving for the project implementation judiciously.

The General Manager ANCSDA, Mr Chudi Mojekwu, in his remarks said the AN-CARES Programme whose Project Development Objectives (PDO) is to expand access to livelihood support and food security services, and grants to poor and vulnerable households and firms, complements Gov. Soludo administration’s vision of a Greater Anambra, a liveable and prosperous homeland for all including the poor and vulnerable.

Mr Mojekwu thanked the first batch of Project Management Committees set-up by the Communities and Group for their resilience in coping with the agency’s hectic work pace, and stated that more communities would be supported under AN-CARES Programme by the Agency.

In her remarks, the Technical head State CARES Coordinating Unit (SCCU), Mrs Ogochukwu Orji, stated that the AN-CARES Programme is designed to restore livelihood of the poor and vulnerable, maintain food security, and facilitate the recovery of micro & small enterprises (MSEs) from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic over the next 18months to 2years.

Mrs Orji informed that among the obligations of Anambra CSDA under AN-CARES Programme, is implementation of Community and Vulnerable Groups Basic Services Infrastructure which aims to provide basic services in the sectors of health, education, nutrition, water and sanitation at the community level.

In a vote of thanks, the President General Isulo Community in Orumba South LGA, Hon. Sam Oguagbaka, while thanking the Agency, the Governments, and the World Bank on behalf of other beneficiaries, assured of judicious execution of the approved projects for the betterment of the poor and vulnerable, while the CPMC Chairman Nzam community, Mr Martins Nwambu, said their community received the sum of N6,131,252.50 first tranche payment for the construction and rectification of water borehole across the community and also renovation of the nurses’ quarters in their Nzam community.

The highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of the Cheques to the respective Communities and Group Project Management Committees representing the first tranche (50%) of the Agency’s total funds support to beneficiaries for the project implementation.

Also, there was the signing of the Project Financing Agreement between the Agency represented by the GM and Communities/Group Project Management Committees represented by their respective Chairpersons.

