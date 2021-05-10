304 views | Kenechukwu Ofomah | May 10, 2021
Awka – The Federal Government of Nigeria has been asked to declare bandits and Fulani herdsmen terrorists to show its seriousness in combating insecurity in the country.
The Human Right Liberty Access and Defender’s (HURIDE) which stated this in a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, also issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government from the day of publication, to declare the murderous groups terrorists or face the wrath of already aggrieved Nigerians.
The Executive Director of HURIDE, Dede Uzor A. Uzor, who read the text of the conference, said if Federal Government fails to declare the two group who he tagged blood-letting groups as terrorists, it will be a clear confirmation that they are behind the insecurity in the country.
He lamented that insecurity is fast consuming the country with many states and communities losing their citizens and farmlands to the killer groups with their, wives raped with qualm.
Dede Uzor said in Niger State, many local Governments and communities have fallen into the hands of bandits with their women taken over from them by the bandits.
“Many people were equally said to be kidnapped and houses burnt down. In Kaduna, students of Greenfield University and School of Forestry, were kidnapped with some killed and others still being held. In fact, many states in the North have been taken over by these murderous groups. This is serious because if not checked it can lead to disintegration of the country,” said Dede Uzor.
The group alleged that the pathetic disposition of the Federal Government to the gangsters has been the major booster to their murderous activities.
“The president has not shown any sign of seriousness in challenging these bloodletting groups, who are mostly mercenaries chased out from Libya, Mali, and other African countries who were given rousing welcome in Nigeria to help them win election,” he alleged.
Dede Uzor continued; “Since then they have seen in Nigeria, an opportunity to unleash terror on indigenous people of the country.”
HURIDE also called for national security summit of the political zones and ethnic groups immediately, to discuss the security situation in the country and take extensive decisions on the matter.
He said that after the meeting a state of emergency should be declared on the security of the country, lamenting that an average of 67 persons is being killed on daily basis in the country.
