AMLSN Restates Its Position On Teaching Hospitals Reform Bill

Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has come out to reaffirm its position on the Teaching Hospitals Reform Bill which is being considered in the legislature. I disclosed its position in response to an article put forth by the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria.

July 01, 2022

BILL FOR AN ACT TO AMEND UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITALS (RECONSTITUTION OF BOARDS ETC) ACT CAP U15 LFN 2004: A REMEDY FOR OUR PAST ERROR

“The attention of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria has been drawn to the

malicious piece written by Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria dated 29th June

2022 which ludicrously calls for the “throwing out” of the Bill for the amendment of the University

Teaching Hospital (Reconstitution of Boards etc.) Act CAP U15 LFN 2004 being sponsored by

Honourable Bamidele Salam representing Ede North/Ede South /Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal

Constituency of Osun State.

The Bill, among other things, seeks to reduce interprofessional rivalry among various players in the

healthcare team in the teaching Hospitals by ensuring that all critical stakeholders are involved in the

composition of the boards of Teaching Hospitals, with a view to making them more vibrant and

efficient.

The bill is in tandem with global best practices with special references to the United Kingdom, United

States of America and other countries where medical training has been successfully implemented

through collaborative efforts of all practitioners. One of the most accurate and honest definitions of

“Global Best Practices” is to revere certain methods, techniques, mechanisms and practices that

have been tested and found to be result oriented at a global level. They refer to those practices

that have worked and produced results globally, and as such can serve as examples and

templates and set the pace for others to follow. In tandem with this definition, it could be found that

health institutions, Teaching Hospitals inclusive, in places like the United Kingdom, are headed by

Chief Executive Officers that are not medical doctors. Next to the CEOs are directors of clinical

services, nursing services, etc. That is exactly what the Bill is seeking, and that is in tandem with

Global Best Practices.

It is bewildering how a supposed elite consultants group will compare a section of professionals in

mainstream civil service with a whole arm of government (judiciary)? The Judiciary is never in the

same category with the health sector. Anyone trying to compare the two is simply daft or is just being

mischievous.

Headship of hospitals is purely administrative the world over. Competent hands who are sometimes

non health professionals are appointed as chief executive officers. For example, the National Health

Services (NHS) Providers and the NHS Leadership Academy UK in 2018 issued a report titled

“Clinician to Chief Executive: Supporting Leaders of the Future”. In the report, a survey was

conducted about the professional background of all NHS provider chief executives. The combined

findings established that a third of chief executives (CEOs) hold a clinical qualification. Of these

clinically inclined CEOs, 63% trained as nurses, 19% trained as medical doctors, 4% trained as

pharmacists and 11% other health professionals (Medical Laboratory Scientists, Physiotherapists,

Radiographers, etc).

As a matter of fact, the current CEO of the NHS, being the 9th officer to be so appointed since the post

was established in 1985 in England, Amanda Pritchard, is a Historian.

Some of the Nigeria trained physicians who oppose this positive change in Nigeria will work

harmoniously under CEO when they migrate to the UK! What hypocrisy and self deceit!! Must

Nigeria Health system not move forward?

These people should stop insulting our sensibilities. A Medical Laboratory Scientist just like any other

core health professional is much a professional as a medical doctor; none is superior to the other. It’s

unfortunate how they are reducing the revered medical profession to a mere market association. The

similitude of what we have in health industry is what operates in construction industry where many

professionals like Architect, Builders, Surveyors Engineers and others form a team, of which the

leadership is not an exclusive prerogative of one profession, among equals.

These same consultants would be painting politicians black about medical tourism, yet they’re not

ready to accept global best practices in order to build a robust healthcare system in Nigeria. As far as

we don’t put our differences and sentiments aside and adopt the right method of doing things as

obtainable in developed nations, politicians would show no commitment in revamping our healthcare

sector.

A brief trip down memory lane revealed that the Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria in the 1950s and 1960s

were sites of medical tourism in Nigeria, with particular reference to University College Hospital

(UCH) Ibadan, as it played host to Saudi Arabia royal family and this was at a time when the Colonial

Administrators who were non-doctors and their Nigerian counterparts such as Mr S. A. Ladehinde and

Mr F.G.A. Cole after him held sway. These two gentlemen were administrators and not Doctors and

the Nigeria tertiary institutions were doing fine under their leadership. Hon. Minister of State for

Health, Dr Olorunnibe Mamora attested to this fact as reported by Punch Newspaper on the 3rd of

March, 2020. Another Senator of the Federal republic of Nigeria lamented at a lecture he delivered

that UCH was better managed when Mr S. A. Oladehinde, Mr F. G. A. Cole (non-doctors) were at the

helms of affairs than now when Consultants who are Physicians now run the hospitals.

History revealed the first house governor in UCH was Brigadier N. B. Brading (1957-1958) followed

by Mr. G. Parker (1958-1964), Col. J. B. Robertson (1965-1967) before the first Nigerian house

governor, Mr. S. A. Ladehinde (1967-1973), then Mr. F. G. A. Cole (1975-1984). It was when decree

10 of 1985 paved way for Physicians as CMD that serious deterioration of the tertiary health

institutions in Nigeria began till it reached the present state. It was the decree 10 of 1985 that gave

absolute power to Physicians and we all are witnesses to what damage that has caused the nations.

In the year 2000, under the total control of Physicians, Nigerian health system was ranked 187th out of

190 countries according to WHO (WHO, 2000). This might have informed the then President

Obasanjo’s decision of not using a Physicians as Minister except the brief stint of Dr. Tim Menakaya.

It is pertinent to say that since the return to democracy, the best Health Minister we have had was

Professor Eyitayo Lambo, an Health Economist under whom the Teaching Hospitals in Nigeria were

equipped with the VAMED project. Also, there was less acrimony culminating into strikes and

industrial disharmony in the nation’s health sector.

It is pertinent to reiterate that the relationship between the University and the Teaching Hospital that

was supposed to be symbiotic is rather a parasitic one at the expense of the Teaching Hospitals. It is

very wrong for Honorary Consultants who are primarily staff of the University under the Ministry of

Education to be CMD, CMAC and now with the expansionist agenda created offices of Deputy

CMACs (which is alien to law) as many as they want for compensation and patronage of their cronies,

feeding fat on the hospitals’ resources. Honorary Consultants are HODs in the hospital in departments

where the core professional staff with better competence are made to be subservient to these honorary

consultants. This highly de-motivating culture imparts negatively on service delivery.

The bill seeks to correct, among other discrepancies:

Diversion of public fund to private pockets. Obnoxious PPP arrangement where the CMDs use their cronies as fronts to defraud the

hospital by entering into PPP arrangement that will be parasitic to the hospital’s internally

generated revenue. Some concessionary arrangements even led to litigation that the hospital

has to pay heavy in damages.

Diversion of patients from public facilities to private clinics by Physicians. Divided loyalty, the interest of the CMDs and honorary consultants has never been that of the

hospital but that of the College of Medicine, where they hold sway.

Monopoly – we have seen the best the physicians can give in terms of administrative prowess

and it has led the health sector in Nigeria to the lowest of low; it will be very fitting to give

other health professionals chance to change the narrative, after all nobody is more Nigerian

than the others by mere choice of profession.

Exclusion of critical stakeholders leading to policy somersault. It has been observed over the

years that these honorary consultants legislate based on what catches their fancy and this has

eventually led to failure of many government policies. The boards of tertiary hospitals as

presently designed, is just an NMA general meeting in disguise with few observers and the

policies of the board had in many cases not translated into tangible development. No

professional group must be given power to solely determine the fate of the health sector as we

have seen played out in Nigeria. No serious country of the world would allow that.

Criminal Negligence – there are many unethical practices allegedly perpetuated by these

honorary consultants as we have seen over the years. Many cases of criminal negligence have

been swept under the carpet by the doctors in our teaching hospitals because the physicians

with pathologists know how to swing the pendulum to exonerate themselves where a patient or

his/her relative muster the strength to challenge their unwholesome practices. These have

promoted criminal negligence over years.

It has been observed over the years that whenever some honorary consultants become professors,

they do virtually nothing and receive the fattest pays for doing virtually nothing. What an irony!

They will come to work whenever it pleases them and can travel as it pleases them without any

check while their salaries are being paid as and when due.

Many consultants will abandon their clinics in the teaching hospitals without consequences but

will always be found at their private clinics almost all the time, while they send Residents (Trainee

Doctors) to review the patients unsupervised. Sometimes when they are available, they will attend

to few cases and give others long appointment dates so that patients can negotiate private

appointment with them at their private facilities where patients are treated like gods, while they

treat same patients without dignity in public facilities. These Honorary Consultants cannot justify

the budgetary allocation to the teaching hospitals over the years.

These and many more are the main causes of collapse of the Health sector.

It is understandable for MDCAN to call the bill obnoxious because the bill will expose

malfeasance and unwholesome practices, and as well take away their perceived right which indeed

is an abuse of privileges.

The bill is a step in the right direction and will give all critical stakeholders opportunity to

contribute meaningfully to the growth of health sector in Nigeria.

It is laughable when MDCAN talked about international best practices but failed to remember that

WHO is not headed by a doctor. In the UK and US, many hospitals are not headed by doctors.

Leadership of health institution in advance countries is based on competence and not on a degree

in Medicine and Surgery. In the US, the “big Pharma” is a force in the health sector. They have

forgotten that in the Universities where they are primary staff, doctors compete with scholars from

others fields for the post of Vice Chancellor and in many cases, they fall short.

The MDCAN insulted the sensibilities of the legislative Arm by referring to parliamentary

business as a backdoor process. The law that gives power to the CMD was a military decree which

was a product of selfish agenda of doctors to mislead the military government in 1985 to

promulgate the decree without due reference to all critical stakeholders and the result of that decree

is evident to all.

Anyone with financial wherewithal does not trust Nigerian Doctors with his/her health and this is

palpable as many Nigerians now travel abroad for procedures like kidney transplant among others.

This is an indictment on these Physicians who have held sway at the ministry and the tertiary

health institutions.

The Physician; Professor Pondei, NDDC acting MD who “fainted” while he was being quizzed by

a panel before the full glare of the world is a typical example of a Nigerian Doctor and how they

want to be head of all agencies with the aim of fleecing our common patrimony, The video went

viral all over the social media. That is an example and does not paint a good picture of the country.

It is our considered view that this bill, when passed, will revolutionize our health system in Nigeria

and health will be assessable to all Nigerians. It will make a good attempt at the Universal health

coverage and bring quality health care service to the reach of common man as well as stem the tide

of medical tourism.

Incidentally, it was the military administration of General Muhammadu Buhari that enacted the

decree: It will be a credit to his Excellency’s administration to correct the error of thirty-seven

years ago.

It is pertinent that MDCAN understands that their claim of having a Medical and Dental

professional as the best fit for management of hospitals is flawed contextually. The narrative is not

accurate and it is a very poor attempt at rewriting history.

God bless Nigeria”

