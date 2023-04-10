Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said his administration was building sustainable infrastructure for the continued growth and development of the state.

Okowa stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting extent of work on Storm Drainage channel from Owa-Alero and environs through Owa-Alizomor and Owa-Offie to Iyi-Amah stream in Ika North East Local Government Area.

The multi-billion naira project which is 50 per cent completed was among the projects listed in the bridging finance facility earlier obtained by the state government.

The governor, who was conducted round the site by the Commissioner for Works, Mr Noel Omodon and Project Consultant, Mr John Onwualu, said that the project was embarked upon to properly channel flood water from Boji-Boji through Owa-Ekei and Owa-Alero to the river across Owa-Offie.

According to him, the reason we are doing this project is because there have been a lot of flooding these past years, starting from the Boji-Boji end.

“Initially we had constructed drainage leading to the Boji-Boji river but it is not enough to take all the flood water and we see some water still coming down through Owa-Ekei, Owa-Alero and Owa-Oyibu areas.

“The project is similar to the kind of storm water project we did in Asaba and also replicating in Warri and Effurun areas.

“It is very important because no matter the amount of drainage and roads you construct without a major drainage like this linking it to a discharge point, you can’t take the volume of water away.

“What we are doing here is actuually building for today and planning into the future because in years to come it will become a major challenge if not addressed now,” he stated.

Okowa disclosed that the project would not be completed before the end of his administration but assured that it would be ready for inauguration in the early part of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration.