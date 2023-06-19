Amid Defection Rumor, Akwa Ibom Gov. Umo Eno Clarifies Meeting With Akpabio

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has given insight into his recent visit to former Governor Godswill Akpabio, after his election and inauguration as the Senate President.

Speaking at the weekend during a wedding ceremony in his All Nations Int’l Christian Church, Eket local government area, Eno, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, said he had to eschew political sentiments and deliberately breached the party lines to congratulate Akpabio, as a true and patriotic son of the state, whom the Lord has shown mercy at this time of his being the governor and father of the state.

Describing the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs as the pride of Akwa Ibom State, Eno, recalled that some far-reaching decisions including linking the state to the centre towards attracting more development projects to the state, were on the table, assuring of a more robust relationship between the federal government and the centre henceforth.

He said he had to personally identify with Senator Akpabio on his attainment of such enviable feat, hence his decision to lead a delegation comprising prominent indigenes of the state to congratulate him.

“Two weeks after I became a governor, an Akwa Ibom son became the number three man in the nation, and I am proud that this happend in my time as the father of the state. That is why I went there to congratulate our son,” he said.

Share this post