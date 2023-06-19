Path The News Chronicle » Politics » Amid Defection Rumor, Akwa Ibom Gov. Umo Eno Clarifies Meeting With Akpabio

Amid Defection Rumor, Akwa Ibom Gov. Umo Eno Clarifies Meeting With Akpabio

Adekunle Taofeek June 19, 2023 0
Eno Clarifies Meeting With Akpabio
Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, has given insight into his recent visit to former Governor Godswill Akpabio, after his election and inauguration as the Senate President.
Speaking at the weekend during a wedding ceremony in his All Nations Int’l Christian Church, Eket local government area, Eno, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader, said he had to eschew political sentiments and deliberately breached the party lines to congratulate Akpabio, as a true and patriotic son of the state, whom the Lord has shown mercy at this time of his being the governor and father of the state.
Describing the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs as the pride of Akwa Ibom State, Eno, recalled that some far-reaching decisions including linking the state to the centre towards attracting more development projects to the state, were on the table, assuring of a more robust relationship between the federal government and the centre henceforth.
He said he had to personally identify with Senator Akpabio on his attainment of such enviable feat, hence his decision to lead a delegation comprising prominent indigenes of the state to congratulate him.
“Two weeks after I became a governor, an Akwa Ibom son became the number three man in the nation, and I am proud that this happend in my time as the father of the state. That is why I went there to congratulate our son,” he said.

Hot Gist

Share this post
Tags:

More Stories

Senator Ojudu

Senator Ojudu greases Oyebanji’s palms with encomiums, denies looking for appointment

Francis Francis June 20, 2023 0
Adebutu’s ‘reply on vote buying allegation’

Tribunal strikes out Adebutu’s ‘reply on vote buying allegation’ against Gov Abiodun

Kunle Dada June 19, 2023 0
CSO Warns ex-Gov Ugwuanyi

“Mbah Will Dump You Shortly”, CSO Warns ex-Gov Ugwuanyi

Adams Peter June 19, 2023 0

House of Rep Speaker, Tajudeen Abass Meets First Lady; Sends Message to Nigerians 

Adekunle Taofeek June 18, 2023 0
Umeh Anambra Central Senatorial Election

Umeh’s name was missing from the list of candidates Returning Officer Tells Tribunal

Kenechukwu Ofomah June 16, 2023 0

VP slot: Okowa didn’t betray Southern Nigeria – Ifeajika 

Merit Ugolo June 16, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Senator Ojudu

Senator Ojudu greases Oyebanji’s palms with encomiums, denies looking for appointment

Francis Francis June 20, 2023 0
Australian Academy

Forget the University: Gift Cards, Professionalism and the Australian Academy

Dr. Binoy Kampmark June 20, 2023 0
Remo Stars President

Remo Stars President Kunle Soname gifts players, staff N28m for historic CAF Champions League Qualification

Oladimeji Adeoye June 20, 2023 0
Education Loan Scheme

Issues with Tinubu’s Education Loan Scheme

Jideofor Adibe June 20, 2023 0
President Tinubu and the Emerging Nigerian Ideal

BREAKING: President Bola Tinubu Sacks All Service Chiefs 

Adekunle Taofeek June 19, 2023 0