The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Anambra 2021 governorship election, Senator Emmanuel Andy Uba has hailed outgoing Governor Willie Obiano for providing the state with a functional airport at Umueri, stressing that everyone must be committed to the development of Anambra State irrespective of differences in political party affiliation.

Sen. Uba made the statement after landing at the Anambra airport en route Abuja.

Pictures of the APC guber candidate arriving at the airport which surfaced online this morning was followed by serious taunting by members of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, most of whom said the former senator has no moral justification to use the airport.

Earlier in November, the official commencement of commercial flight operation was deferred by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, over security reasons.

Governor Obiano had in a statement signed by his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, surreptitiously accused the former senator of being behind the development, just to frustrate the party ahead of the November governorship election.

However, while speaking today, Senator Uba said the facility has added to the advancement of the state’s infrastructural development quest.

”The airport is here with us and I like what I witnessed today.

“It is an additional infrastructure for the state and as a believer in the development of integrated transportation infrastructure which necessitated my bills on ‘Railway development’, ‘Harbour/Maritime transportation’, ‘Road infrastructure development’, ‘Infrastructure funding’ etc, I welcome this airport while looking forward to the next phase of development which we should target to interconnect all other transport infrastructure to the airport as a strategy to improve Ease-of-doing-business in the state,” he said.

The former Senator, who spoke of his role in assisting Gov. Obiano’s administration access N35 billion refund due Anambra state from the federal government, reiterated that government being a continuum, he would, if he eventually wins at the court, continue to drive development in the state for the benefit of Anambrarians.

Uba who later chaired the Anambra State APC stakeholders meeting held in Awka, called for unity in the party to attract more development in the state.

“I will continue to appeal to all stakeholders and members of this great party in the state to come together in unity.

“Our party, APC has shown commitment to Anambra’s development, starting from the 2nd Niger bridge project, Amawbia to Umunya portion of Enugu/Onitsha Expressway, Refund for Upper Iweka/Head Bridge to Umunya by Expressway road project, etc.

“We have to unite in order to put the state in a strategic position to be able to sustain and expand development from APC Federal Government synergy in Anambra State,” Uba concluded.