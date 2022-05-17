Tuesday, May 17, 2022
American Rapper, DaBaby Visits Nigeria, Links up with Davido

Jennifer Eziuloh

Popular American rapper, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, known professionally as DaBaby has arrived in the city of Lagos in Nigeria.

The US rapper shared on his Instagram account, a video of himself exploring the second most populous city in Africa, Lagos city. The rapper first stopped by a Nike shoe store where he bought a few kicks(Shoes) for his stay, afterwards he shared another video of himself amongst a crowd of Lagosians, while the crowd chanted his name as he sprayed some dollars to the crowd. It was heard in the video shared, a man warning him to hold his phone tight before he entered his vehicle.

Following the videos shared by the American rapper, Dababy has stunned a roadside seller by buying a bag of popcorn worth $100 while in a traffic.

It was revealed that the singer is in the country to promote his music as OBO, American-born Nigerian singer, Davido shows him around the city.

Rapper Dababy came into limelight after releasing several mix tapes between 2014 and 2018 before rising to mainstream prominence in 2019.

 

