Amazing New Wearable Crypto-Wallet

122 views | Akanimo Sampson | May 19, 2021
Benjamin Hubert of Layer, one of the best London-based studios has designed a new wearable crypto-wallet.
Hubert is an award-winning British design entrepreneur, founder and Creative Director of Layer.
He is said to have completed the transition from eponymous designer brand to a larger entity with a wider reach.
For Financial Times, Hubert is a ”design ace, professional and poised, is having a moment… small wonder he is going places fast.”
On its part TIME magazine says, ”what if you want to reduce your carbon footprint? Benjamin Hubert aims to answer that question and others that might cross an eco-conscious mind.”
However, aside from being a state-of-the-art piece of tech that houses your crypto-coins in an un-hackable offline device, the Trove is just refreshingly different to look at.
Shaped literally like a coin, the Trove is simply secure, and its designers call it unhackable and unloseable.
Keeping your crypto-coins offline, the Coin is a physical representation of a cryptocoin, and something that you can wear on your person as a necklace or a wristband.
Aside from safely storing your cryptocoins offline, it comes with a state-of-the-art ECG sensor to even take the worry of remembering passwords.
Simply press your skin against the Coin and it reads your unique bio-rhythm (the rhythm at which your heart beats) to identify you from the others, eliminating the need to remember complex passwords for your crypto-wallet.
With a slim Kvadrat wristband and neckband, you can wear the Coin on your person, carrying it around with you, and pairing it with your phone to use the cryptocurrency within.
Aside from the remarkable technology behind the workings of the coin, it’s more of the aesthetic that we’re wowed by.
Benjamin Hubert pushed for a finish that’s virtually unseen with the “Aerated Aluminum” construction of the coin.
Looking like a pristine, polished piece of pumice rock, the Coin is simply wonderful to look at and has a tactile quality that’s unmatched.
It looks wonderfully ornamental on one’s person, and pairs brilliantly with the Keep, a charging platform made for the Coin.
The Keep is actually made from pumice, a volcanic rock that’s known for its bubbly, aerated physical appearance.
Place the Coin on the Keep and it inductively charges the wearable, while the two of them look just beautifully complementary with their perforated aesthetic.
The keep even comes with a tinted acrylic case to ‘preserve’ the Coin, making it look almost like a relic.
The Trove aims at making cryptocurrency storage more secure, while effectively introducing another category to the wearable market.
It also showcases a new type of aluminum production, aerated aluminum, that not only looks incredibly natural and unique but also results in lighter products that use less material too.
