One of the pillars of the entertainment industry in Nigeria and the Founder of the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA), Mrs Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is dead.

She reportedly passed on at St. Nicolas Hospital, Lagos after being in a coma since Saturday.

While colleagues and close friends, some of whom went to see her at a hospital could not believe the news of her demise, maintaining that she was merely in the Intensive Care Unit, notable movie maker, Zik Zulu broke the news. “Our President, Peace, has passed.

As of Saturday, she was reported to be in a coma at Saint Nicholas. But now her family has confirmed her transition.

May the memory of her life be a blessing. Rest in peace, dear Peace”, he writes on a Nollywood platform.

Award-winning producer, Obi Emelonye also confirmed her passing-on on his social media handles even though the family was trying to be courteous with releasing the information.

The industrious woman would be remembered as one of those who shaped the face of the new Nollywood, as her contributions to the industry can not be overemphasised.

Anyiam-Osigwe was not only the Founder of AMAA, she was also the President of the Association of Movie Producers, and one of the most prominent figures in Nollywood.

May her gentle soul rest in peace!!!