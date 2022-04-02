“Whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away.” James 4:14

Sleep passes me by as random thoughts fill my mind. Meaningless data streams compete for my attention. They are noise to me, like static on the phone when I am trying to have a conversation with a friend.

I sense that perhaps I am too involved with my life’s little ups and downs and how everything affects me. My life is not really mine anymore. I gave it to Jesus some years back.

Still the noise continues in my brain, but it grows weaker as I think of Jesus and how much He loves me.

What will people think if I wear the red dress? Noise.

Will I have enough strength to do all the things I need to do today? Noise.

What will I have for lunch? Noise.

Will Mary be there to help me with the new project? Noise.

Will they ever take care of the things in the building that need attention? Noise.

Prayer:

“Thank you, Lord that You are the answer to all of the noise from the world that would try to rob us of precious sleep. Thank you for loving us, saving us and giving us a new nature that wants to follow You.”

In Jesus’ Mighty Name,

AMEN!

Final Thoughts:

What is my life? It is a vapor. Remembering that, my perspective rights itself. I begin to praise Him: that is always the cure. I thank Him that He loves me and that He sent Jesus to pay my sin-debt and forgive me. I think of how He is the Creator and of how He gives only good gifts to us. Because of Him, I am not the person I used to be: lost, lonely, confused, but I am His new creation, equipped for His service.

Be Greatly Blessed!